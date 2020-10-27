RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Gets a 20% Performance Boost

WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RealOrganized, Inc. is pleased to announce a significant upgrades to their flagship product, RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software for Real Estate Agents.

"This latest upgrade increases overall performance by 20%. Members using RealtyJuggler on the iPhone and Android smart phones will significantly benefit, due to lower network latency and a snappier user interface. Improvements have also made to the main control panel, allowing immediate notification for incoming leads and overdue tasks." said Scott Schmitz, CEO of RealOrganized, parent company of RealtyJuggler.

Scott went on to say that "we have made over 30 customer requested changes including improvements in importing, SMS texting, sending email, as well as new letterhead designs. Members can request their new letterhead by sending a portrait photo and company logo to the RealtyJuggler support team."

RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.

RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

