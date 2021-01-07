RealtyJuggler Releases 40 New Video Tutorials

WINDSOR, Colo., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RealOrganized, Inc. announced the availability of more than forty new training video tutorials for RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software. Each video provides a concise explanation and demonstration of a specific feature or capability of RealtyJuggler.

"Over the last few years, many refinements have been made to RealtyJuggler. These new video tutorials are the perfect way to discover the latest that RealtyJuggler has to offer. I am particularly proud of improvements in SMS texting, letterhead design, email deliverability, and in classic features like printing letters and labels. RealtyJuggler has a depth of features that no competing Real Estate CRM can touch. All of the video tutorials are available by clicking on the Videos icon from the Main screen of RealtyJuggler," said Nathan Grimm, Technical Support Engineer for RealtyJuggler.

Video tutorials are just one aspect of RealtyJuggler's service and support. An equally important resource is RealtyJuggler's phone support and complimentary one-on-one training. There is no substitute for talking with a live person on the phone. Call (970) 672-3467 to schedule your complimentary training session.

RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.

RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years' experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

Visit: https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.

