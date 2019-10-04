RealtyJuggler Upgraded with 23 New Video Tutorials

WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RealOrganized, Inc. announced the availability of 23 new training video tutorials for RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software. Each video provides a concise explanation and demonstration of a specific feature or capability of RealtyJuggler.

RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents

In addition, over 50 bug fixes and improvements have been made to the RealtyJuggler platform. Improvements include upgraded infrastructure for the latest technologies including SSL2, and 5G mobile networks. Improvements have also been made to maximize deliverability and open rates for client email. RealtyJuggler's Google Sync technology has been upgraded, making it even faster and more accurate.

"We are constantly improving RealtyJuggler based on feedback from our members. As the user interface evolves and features added, updating our training videos is a crucial part of learning RealtyJuggler," said Nathan Grimm, Technical Support Engineer for RealtyJuggler.

While the video tutorials are a fantastic resource, an equally important part of the RealtyJuggler experience is the live phone support. Some REALTORS prefer the written user manuals or video tutorials, while others prefer hands-on phone training. Regardless of how you learn, RealtyJuggler has you covered.

RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters and real estate flyers.

RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years' experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

Visit: https://www.RealtyJuggler.com

Telephone: (970) 672-3467 for more information.

