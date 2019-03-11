REALU Friendship App Featured at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identify Technologies, LLC announced today that its friendship app, REALU (realuapp.com/download), is one of only 50 startups chosen to be highlighted at the SXSW Startup Spotlight. REALU was designed to help address the loneliness epidemic by allowing its members to meet real people, spontaneously, who share their interests.

REALU has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, Truthfinder, Make Tech Easier, Cosmopolitan, and BBC 5 Live.

"REALU is a powerful new tool to help you find new friends who share your interests," said Janette Kessler, President and Co-Founder at Identify Technologies. "Despite our increasingly connected world, meeting new people face-to-face who share your interests can still be remarkably challenging." As a result of relocations, major life changes, business travel, and other factors, loneliness is becoming an increasing problem in our society. Although there are numerous apps that connect you with people you already know, or help you find a date, REALU helps you find new friends, create new communities, and connect with people in the real world who share your interests.

REALU can also be used by employers to foster positive morale and a sense of community amongst their employees. It can also be a powerful recruitment and retention tool. "Create a company picnic, announce a new employee benefit program, set up a fitness class, or congratulate your workforce on a great effort -- all of these can be done seamlessly and immediately on REALU," said Geoff Strawbridge, Chief Marketing Officer for REALU. Employees can also set up their own groups and events and bond over recreational activities, music, food, or other interests. REALU is currently running a pilot program with Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The SXSW Startup Spotlight provides a unique opportunity to meet with and get demos from some of the brightest startups today.

REALU is currently available on Google Play and the App Store.

