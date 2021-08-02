RealVR.ai introduces Villa - Immersive Team Collaboration Platform

Today's technology enables us to work fully in 3D from anywhere. The Googley office model is now a handicap by comparison.

3D chat with surround sound

Share presentations from an Italian seaside Villa

Meet leadership on a patio overlooking the Dolomites

Host virtual wine tasting in a French vineyard

Conduct team bonding activities

Hold 1:1s at a lake

Or simply take a break while flying around to explore new vistas

And coming soon: Users can take Zoom calls by a VR pool, on a mountaintop, or by the beach. Great for those that don't have VR or that want to share their screen into VR

"Inspired by Westworld, Villa brings 2030 technologies right into 2021, enabling immersive meetings that are superior to IRL, by placing you in thrilling locations around the world, and giving you superpowers in them." Says Ofer Baharav, CEO at RealVR.ai.

Villa guests can draw and take notes in the air, spawn endless keyword searchable spaces and objects like the Oval Office, a gallery, their real office, or home, and conduct private meetings in them that are far more fulfilling compared to IRL or videoconference meetings combined.

To use Villa, you'll need a Quest 2. Simply search for Villa on the Quest Store, install the app, and follow directions to create your account using your work email. Large organizations should fill out the form online .

As Villa user Laura Bergheim, CEO of Wordsmithie, Inc., notes, "We have a distributed agency, so maintaining a sense of connectedness is tough. But with Villa, we meet in gorgeous spaces and have fun with 'superpowers' like flying. Villa inspires a whole new level of creative collaboration."

"I'm a huge believer in our immersive tech future," Baharav says. "Today's technology enables us to work fully in 3D from anywhere. Costly real-world locations are not only unnecessary, the "Googley" office model is now a handicap by comparison, costing companies $30B/day . I expect executives to acknowledge these wasteful resources and turn to the greenfields of immersive technology. With one forward thinking P&L decision maker, the entire org can get onboarded".

SOURCE RealVR.ai