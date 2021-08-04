Reap the Healthy Goodness of What You SOW

Chia is the perfect food. It's an ancient grain, nutrient-dense superfood, rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and good-for-you fats. Chia's superpower is its high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps with gut, immune, heart and brain health. These properties work together to make chia one of the most beneficial nutrition sources to improve your health, fight, and even prevent chronic disease.

"This tiny but mighty seed is packed with healthy fat, fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that impart quite a number of health benefits. And because of its neutral taste, you can add them to almost anything! Just two tablespoons of chia seeds provide 11g of fiber, which is almost a third of what we need in a day," said Leigh-Anne Wooten, MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, LSS BB.

Seeds of Wellness products provide healthy and versatile alternatives to replace wonderful products that can be used day-to-day. SOW products are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and sodium-free. SOW's diverse range of chia-based products include:

Chia Beverage (Milk Alternative) : SOW created the first non-dairy chia beverage made from the ancient grain, and the only milk alternative that has protein, fiber, and omegas. This new plant-based beverage is smooth, naturally creamy and satisfying. Delicious on its own, tasty poured into cereal, exquisite as a coffee creamer, and useful for adding to recipes as a milk alternative.

Chia Pasta : SOW gluten-free pastas are made from only three ingredients: Chia, corn, and rice flour. Together, they create the delicious consistency of regular pasta (and has a texture that no other pasta alternative has because of the gumminess of chia) with incredible nutrition. Chia Pasta is non-GMO and rich in omega-3 which is great for cardiovascular health. The line is available in Spaghetti, Penne, Elbows and Fusilli.

Chia Oil : Chia Oil is easy to love and easier to use. Just add it to your salads, rice, vegetables, dressings, vinaigrettes or any recipe as a finishing touch, to get its benefits. Seeds of Wellness Chia cold-pressed Oil is great for cardiovascular health as it reduces blood cholesterol concentrations and also attenuates inflammatory reactions. It contains 63% of omega-3, an ideal balance of omega-3, omega-6 fatty acids and it's rich in important bioactive substances: tocopherols, polyphenols, and phytosterols.

Chia Seeds : SOW's Chia Seeds line is available in White Chia Seeds, Black Chia Seeds, and Black Toasted Chia Seeds. They are ready to be included in all your recipes and are easy to add to every type of preparation; smoothies, salads, yogurt, egg, rice, muffins, cakes, pancakes, and oatmeal.

Good for you, Good for the Planet

SOW is a brand of the Benexia group, a company that was born in the fields of people passionate about chia seeds and concerned about nature, people and life. With a methodology "from the field to your plate," SOW controls the entire process from the chia they plant to how it is cleaned, processed, and how the products are packaged and distributed. With a state-of-the-art extraction plant in South America, SOW produces high-quality ingredients - chia oil, powders and extracts - under the highest standards for the food and nutraceutical industries. Concerned about delivering a better world to future generations, they actively participate in the production and challenges of a sustainable supply of chia seeds in Latin America.

