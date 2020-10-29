Rear Pockets Shows That Even Toilet Paper Can Evolve

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1857 commercially-produced toilet paper was produced by an American named Joseph Gayetty, and then it pretty much stayed the same for the next 150 years – until now. At long last, a long-needed improvement to the familiar 4-1/2" wide roll has been created. The product is called "Rear Pockets" and they promise to change wiping forever. Hoping to provide the newest product in the $800 billion toilet paper industry, Rear Pockets is also looking to sell its patent-pending creation to a partner company.

Rear Pockets reengineered the basic flat sheet of toilet paper to instead be a double-sided pocket sealed on three sides, with a space for the hand to go in between. Instead of using a large and wasteful wad of TP which also is not very accurate in reaching the target area, users can instead slip their hands into the paper pocket for better control. While this is a general plus for anyone, for a person with Parkinson's, arthritis, a hand injury or similar disability they are ideal and almost essential. It's been estimated that four out of ten Americans have arthritis in their hands. One in twenty people over the age of 40 have hand tremors, a number that quadruples to one in five over the age of 65.

Benefits of Rear Pockets Include:

Eco-friendly and biodegradable

Flushable and soft

Available in roll format or a portable pop- up dispenser

Reduce the need for "giant wad of toilet paper"

Rear Pockets were created by Keith Marz, a serial inventor who holds multiple patents and appeared on TV's "The Shark Tank." "I recognized that a design which both provides complete coverage of the hand as well as one that facilitates a secure grip on the toilet paper to wipe firmly even if the hand is shaking or has limited strength or mobility," said Keith Marz, inventor of Rear Pockets. "A toilet paper or wipe design that accomplishes these requirements would not only be beneficial to people who have difficulty using conventional toilet paper but also to anyone who desires to use a completely clean and effective improvement to their hygiene. For any company that buys this patent, it will be sure to be a huge success."

For more information, visit www.RearPockets.com. For information on purchasing the patent rights, contact Keith Marz at 818-905-5555 or [email protected].

SOURCE Rear Pockets

