Rear-Seat Infotainment Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

Increasing demand for luxury cars, innovative technological advancements, and new product offerings are the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of smart phones, advancements in operating systems are some of the other factors propelling the market growth. However, high costs of infotainment systems, quality issues of aftermarket products are the constraints restricting the market growth.



By End user the Aftermarket segment dominates the market owing to availability of a wide array of customization options to meet the changing needs of the consumers. The aftermarket of rear-seat infotainment systems consists of on-board kits that are available through third-party vendors. Geographically, North America dominates the market due to high demand for rear-seat infotainment systems spurred by the increasing population of baby boomers and the augmented sales of luxury cars. In addition, the recent increase in the number of vendors and vendor offerings will also aid in the strong growth of the market in the region.



Some of the key players in the Rear-Seat Infotainment Systems market are Apple, Robert Bosch, BMW, Delphi, Audi, Microsoft, Panasonic, Alpine Electronics, Garmin, Airbiquity, MapmyIndia, Fujitsu-Ten, Aisin Seiki, Clarion, Nuance Communications, Harman, Pioneer and Intel.



Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars



Technology Types Covered:

• Multimedia Player

• Navigation Systems



Operating Systems Covered:

• QNX

• Microsoft

• Linux

• Other Operating Systems



End Users Covered:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



