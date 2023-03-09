Rear View Safety, a Safe Fleet brand, to sell Jungo's "VuDrive" accident-prevention systems to fleets in the US

NETANYA, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo (TASE: JNGO), Jungo Connectivity Ltd, a leading Israel-based AI company providing camera based in-cabin sensing software, and "Rear View Safety"- a Safe Fleet brand, signed today a distribution agreement, and will launch an AI-based accident prevention system under the name "Mobile Mule AI" during "NTEA Work Truck Show" this week in Indianapolis (March 8th-10th).

MobileMule AI by Rear View Safety - a complete safety solution for fleets, powered by Jungo

Jungo's "VuDrive" solution, which will be sold under the name "Mobile Mule AI", is a life-saving accident prevention system, monitoring the quality of driving and helps fleets to reduce repair and insurance costs.

Driver error, namely drivers' distraction and fatigue, account for over 90% of road-accidents, leading to over 1.6 Million accidents annually and claiming the lives of 39,000 people.

"MobileMule AI" offers a complete safety solution for fleets, including driver monitoring, road recording and event uploading. Furthermore, the system enables fleet owners to prevent accidents by real-time driver alerts in cases of distraction, fatigue, phone use and aggressive driving. MobileMule AI also provides video documentation, driver scoring and improvement tracking on Jungo's cloud management platform which provides statistics and insights that are utilized to proactively improve drivers' behavior. The system's business model is subscription based.

Safe Fleet is the leading provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Their best-in-class smart solutions form an integrated safety platform for fleets of every type – School Bus, Transit, Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, Work Truck, Truck & Trailer, Construction, Agriculture, Waste & Recycling, Industrial and Military. With a broad portfolio of market-leading brands, 1,800 employees, 15 manufacturing locations and 12 service centers, Safe Fleet continues to innovate and deliver the smart safety solutions that fleets need to survive and thrive in a changing world – and help ensure that drivers, passengers, and everyone around them arrive home safely. As part of the agreement, it is estimated that thousands of vehicles in the US will be equipped with the accident-prevention system.

Jungo's CEO, Mr. Opher Suhami said: "This distribution agreement expands the company's business activity. The US fleet market is a key market for us and we consider the agreement with Safe Fleet as one with significant importance in our plan to penetrate the North American fleet market. The fact that Safe Fleet chose us as their supplier shows the high proficiency of our system in decreasing accidents, as well as reducing costs".

"The agreement with Jungo helps us deliver a game-changing, and potential life-saving driver intervention system to the North American Commercial vehicle market," says Joseph Schechter, Vice President, Rear View Safety, a Safe Fleet brand."

About Jungo:

Jungo was founded in 2013. The company develops and sells software and multidisciplinary products that enable monitoring & analyzing vehicle interiors, based on cameras and deep learning algorithms. Jungo's CoDriver product line provides information about drivers' attentiveness and drowsiness level, the number of passengers, unusual events, children left behind, objects detection and more- all of which is done by using AI, picture analysis and telematics.

In July 2021 Jungo became a public company, traded in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Cisco owns 10% of the company's shares.

