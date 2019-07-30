Rear View Safety Announced New Mobile DVR Series, Webinar

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety is proud to announce the addition of three new mobile DVR series to our MobileMule™ line, the 6200, 6300, and 6400. The company is hosting a webinar on the innovative new products on July 31st at 3:00PM. Reserve your seat here. Built for fleet management, telematics, and peace of mind, the future of MobileMule™ technology is here.

Trong™ - Dual Camera Extendable Mobile DVR with GPS Tracking and Live Remote Viewing

Protect yourself by eliminating blind spots and knowing where your operators are, at any time.

Lower insurance with indisputable video evidence of accidents and avoid bogus claims against your operators

Use recorded footage for training and incentives to increase operator performance

Packed with features, including 4G/WiFi capability, MobileMule™ models record onto an included hard disk drive (sold separately) expandable to 2TB. This hard drive is mirrored by SD backup. GPS tracking, live video remote viewing, secure footage, and HD recording make the MobileMule™ DVR Series a perfect fleet management solution.

GPS Tracking

MobileMules™ are equipped with simple and effective GPS tracking powered by Google Maps. The GPS tracker records speed, location and exact driving route, while geo fencing allows you to set up a route and get instant alerts if a vehicle deviates.

Live Video Remote Viewing

Easily view and download live footage (even while vehicle is on the road) to your computer with our included free software or on your phone with free mobile app (Android). Software includes Google Maps integration, multi-vehicle live view and breadcrumb tracking. This feature integrates with either a Wifi Hotspot or a 4G connection with the use of a SIM card.

Secure Footage

The MobileMule™ DVR Series records to a lockable digital hard drive or SD Card. Event recording creates triggers to protect important files, while a G-Sensor automatically save emergency footage. Record footage even when vehicle is off with up to a 24hr delay power off and seamless loop recording means you'll never miss a thing. The MobileMule™ is tough, with a military grade vibration and shock rating (MIL-STD-810G).

HD Recording

Depending on the model, 4 or 8 cameras can be attached to our new MobileMule™ Series. This line of cameras is specific for our Mobile DVR's, making sure the highest quality video is recorded. These HD cameras can be used as backup cameras, side cameras or forward-facing cameras so that all sides of your vehicle are protected and recorded. Add these cameras to your MobileMule™ as a perfect addition to your fleet management/safety program.

For more information join our webinar. Reserve your seat here.

Media Contact:

Tyler Waugh

800.764.1028

219091@email4pr.com

