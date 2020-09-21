Rear View Safety Announces New 1080P FHD Mobile DVR Series, FHD Cameras

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety, a pioneer in vehicle safety technology for over a decade, is proud to introduce the MobileMule™ 1080 Mobile DVR and Camera Series.

Built for exceptional driver vision and liability protection, the 1080P Series is Vehicle Safety, Redefined.

1080 Series

"The 1080p Series is a game changer," said Mike Wineberg, Head of Rear View Safety's DVR division. "We've gotten many requests for Full HD resolution systems and have worked hard making sure that this launch includes the latest in available DVR technology. The launch also includes a versatile selection of FHD cameras designed specifically for this series."

"It's the perfect fleet administration solution," continued Mike. "The high-resolution footage provides indisputable video evidence of any incidents and can be used for driver training as well. The live-view and GPS tracking options paired with a robust, user-friendly software provide a comprehensive level of management."

The 5 channel DVR series supports four 1080p Full Analog HD (FHD) cameras, in addition to one 1080p IP camera. Features include 4G/WiFi capability, military grade shock/vibration rating and an included 1TB hard disk drive (expandable to 2TB) mirrored by SD backup.

Rear View Safety makes the roads a safer place by providing drivers with the highest quality and most personalized vehicle safety solutions. For over a decade, the company has greatly aided in reducing vehicle accidents and roadway deaths. They are also an industry safety advocate who amplify similar voices to promote safety education. Rear View Safety maintains content on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and hosts a Road Safety Resource site.

