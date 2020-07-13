Rear View Safety Joins the Road to Zero Coalition

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, 2020, Rear View Safety joined the Road to Zero Coalition, a partnership to end traffic fatalities by 2050. The Road to Zero Coalition is a coordinated, data-driven response to the thousands of lives lost on American roadways each year.

"Joining Road to Zero made perfect sense," said Horace Meshchaninov, Rear View Safety's Head of Marketing. "Rear View Safety is both a provider of lifesaving vehicle safety solutions and an energetic safety advocate. Together is better and we are proud to help achieve this goal."

Road To Zero

Since October 2016, hundreds of organizations, individuals and companies have joined the Road to Zero Coalition. Members will work to develop priorities; take action individually and collaboratively; and encourage partners and stakeholders to take action to meet the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities.

"Working together gives us our best chance to get to zero deaths by 2050," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council, which manages the Road to Zero initiative. "We have accepted roadway fatalities for too long. Using the strategies outlined in the Road to Zero report, we can eliminate these deaths and help Americans live their fullest lives."

Visit nsc.org/roadtozero for additional information about the Coalition.

Rear View Safety makes the roads a safer place by providing drivers with the highest quality and most personalized vehicle safety solutions. For over a decade, the company has greatly aided in reducing vehicle accidents and roadway deaths. They are also a strong safety advocate who amplify similar voices to promote safety education.The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and maintains a Road Safety Resource site .

Media Contact:

Tyler Waugh

(800) 764-1028

[email protected]

SOURCE Rear View Safety