Rear View Safety Provides FMVSS 111 Resources, Tests Cameras

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety, an industry leader in the sales and distribution of vehicle safety solutions, including backup camera systems, backup sensor systems, driver fatigue systems, mobile DVR's, and dash cameras, has been keeping the roads safer for over a decade. The Brooklyn based company wants to help operators learn more about and become compliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 111 law.

Most Rear View Safety cameras can comply with FMVSS 111

FMVSS 111 went into effect on May 1st. Part of the new requirement regulates a necessary view behind a vehicle. The field of view extended area is a 10-foot by 20-foot space directly behind the vehicle. The rule applies to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 10,000 pounds. Click here for a video explaining more about the regulation. Full compliance requirements can be found here.

Most Rear View Safety cameras can comply with FMVSS 111. The company recently tested some of their cameras to determine mounting requirements. More information on these cameras can be found here. Rear View Safety has also released a line of cameras specifically addressing the regulation. The RVS-659 Flush Mount Backup Camera (FMVSS 111 Compliant) mounts flush to the back of the vehicle and is fully compliant when properly mounted*. The RVS-659 also has 700 TV lines and a 170° viewing angle.

To find out more information about new products or to learn more about the company in general, please visit the organization's official website today at https://www.rearviewsafety.com/

Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site.

*Camera must be installed between 20"-55" off the ground and in a range of 12" in either direction from the center of the vehicle.

Media Contact:

Tyler Waugh

196091@email4pr.com

800-764-1028

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rear-view-safety-provides-fmvss-111-resources-tests-cameras-300656232.html

SOURCE Rear View Safety

Related Links

https://www.rearviewsafety.com

