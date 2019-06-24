Rear View Safety Says: Don't Just Track It, Trong It!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Management doesn't need to be complicated. Or clunky. Introducing the TRONG™ - The Total Fleet Safety Solution.

Trong™ - Dual Camera Extendable Mobile DVR with GPS Tracking & Live Remote Viewing

The Trong™ is a compact mobile DVR that's easily installed to the vehicle's windshield. The advanced system features two 1080P full HD, wide viewing angle cameras that simultaneously record the operator as well as the road ahead. Built-in GPS records vehicle location and driving route, while the footage records securely onto 2 Micro SD cards with a total storage capacity of 512GB. The system features a USB input allowing the connection of an external hard drive up to 2TB.

"We wanted a comprehensive safety solution that was ready out of the box, but could also be easily customized," says Rear View Safety Director of Marketing Horace Meshchaninov. The Trong™ is equipped with both a driver camera (180°) and a road camera (150°) and can easily be extended to include two more camera inputs, a monitor input, and multiple triggers. Both configurations include live video remote viewing, secure recording, and GPS tracking. "It's just a different kind of system, one that the market has been requesting for a while. And it installs in just five minutes!" continues Meshchaninov.

This unique system features live remote viewing via connection to a Wi-Fi hotspot in the vehicle or using a SIM Card for 4G connection. The Trong™ is compatible with jetpacks from all major carriers. Perfect for fleet tracking (can be used as a GPS tracker) and fleet management, this DVR allows personnel to easily view and download footage even while the vehicle is on the road!

The Trong™ comes in two configurations, the Trong-T™ and the Trong-TE™. The Trong-TE™ includes an extender that adds 2 additional AHD camera inputs, an RCA monitor input, and multiple triggers. The Trong™ is a vibration-proof, installation-friendly solution that combines powerful functions together with stable performance for the perfect road safety tool.

For more information please visit https://www.rearviewsafety.com/ or call 800-764-1028.

