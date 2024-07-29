Reason Automation Secures Investment From Verify Ventures in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reason Automation, an enterprise e-commerce data technology startup, is pleased to announce a seed investment from Verify Ventures. Founded by a team of former Amazon vendor managers, marketers, and software engineers, Reason Automation offers a comprehensive SaaS service to help companies operating in the Amazon ecosystem manage their businesses as Amazon does. Reason leverages its deep understanding of all facets of enterprise e-commerce data, from KPIs to building reliable data pipelines and structuring data for chargeback analysis, to create access to reliable data-driven insights.

The investment from Verify Ventures will not only enable Reason Automation to accelerate its growth but also expand its reach, simplifying operations for any company that needs to navigate data from Amazon. "The accuracy of data collected and reported has never been more critical. Reason Automation's unparalleled precision provides critical insight and builds an essential foundation for the automation offered by AI. By simplifying and automating access to accurate big data, Reason Automation is making the overwhelming challenge even large corporations face manageable, enabling companies to take action, ensuring the best customer experience," said Russell McLemore, managing partner at Verify Ventures.

Reason Automation CEO Andrew Hamada expressed gratitude for Verify Ventures' confidence: "This investment is a significant milestone for Reason Automation. Verify's team has a proven track record of driving sales within startups and large enterprises. I'm excited to have their help accelerating our growth and product development."

About Reason Automation: Reason Automation ( https://www.reasonautomation.com/ ) was founded in 2020 by a team of former Amazon vendor managers, marketers, and software engineers. With their deep understanding of all facets of enterprise e-commerce data - from KPIs to building data pipelines to structuring data for analysis - their team members ran weekly business reviews and deep dives at Amazon for some of Earth's largest consumer brands. Now, Reason helps brands manage their businesses like Amazon by democratizing access to data-driven insights, creating more successful organizations, whether you're a vendor, seller, consultant, agency, or acquirer.

About Verify Venture Studio: Verify Ventures ( verifyventurestudio.com ) is a venture firm with operations in Portland, Oregon, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Leaders with diverse backgrounds and expertise accelerate new ventures' momentum as ideas move to launch through rigorous testing and validation, ensuring that customers, entrepreneurs, and investors are delighted by the products and services refined by our practices.

