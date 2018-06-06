Reason Software Acquires Filelock to Provide Consumers with the Most Comprehensive Cyber Protection Against Existing and Emerging Threats

Focused on protecting consumers against fast-emerging cyber threats, such as coin mining, ransomware and Internet of Things (IoT) hacks, Reason selected Filelock for its experience in developing cutting-edge encryption and protection technology.

"New cybersecurity threats arise daily and are quickly rendering signature-based security solutions obsolete," said Andrew Newman, Founder of Reason Software. "This strategic acquisition was driven by our interest in securing additional innovative technologies to continually update our solutions and protect consumers against the next wave of attack, whatever that may be."

"We're incredibly excited to join Reason and add value, both in terms of product development and team growth," said Ronen Slavin, Founder and CEO of Filelock, who joined Reason's management team. "We are impressed by the transformative cybersecurity solutions Reason has developed, and continues to refine based on its immense data stores. I'm confident that, together, we'll continue to deliver leading-edge cybersecurity solutions to the market."

With over one billion files from 180 countries scanned each day, Reason is able to detect even the most obscure threats. With more than 75% of new cyber threats originating outside of the U.S., Reason is well positioned to identify and protect against emerging threats at their earliest stage.

About Reason Software Company

Reason Software Company is a leading cybersecurity company focusing on endpoint protection. With a team of cyber experts and visionaries led by former Microsoft Lead Security Program Manager, Andrew Newman, Reason leverages its unique state-of-the-art big data analytics platform to identify and protect against emerging threats at their earliest stage. Reason's cutting-edge technology engine scans over one billion files in 180 countries a day, delivering a malware-free online experience to millions of customers around the world. Learn more at www.reasonsoftware.com.

