ReasonLabs Announces Improvements To Leading Consumer-Focused Antimalware Solution RAV Endpoint Protection

New features provide home users with advanced threat detection, improved UI, and more robust protection against emerging cyber threats

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, today announced critical updates to its flagship next-generation antivirus solution RAV Endpoint Protection. The updates are included in version 5.31.5 and will provide tens of millions of users with more support, better security, and increased privacy protection, as well as an improved user experience.

With cyberattacks, identity theft, and privacy invasion plaguing consumers, the need for at-home enterprise-grade protection is vital. The latest updates for RAV Endpoint Protection include support for the ARM64 architecture, greater usability of threat detection services, better detection capabilities of never-before-seen malware, and a simplified more intuitive user experience.

"At ReasonLabs, we are committed to providing consumers with the best possible protection available in the marketplace," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "The latest rollout of RAV Endpoint Protection provides users with enhanced protection capabilities and an even more user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever to benefit from next-generation cyber protection. These advancements reflect our team's dedication to providing consumers peace of mind in our ever-evolving connected world."

This update comes off the heels of RAV Endpoint Protection recently receiving the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.64% of all malware tested. ReasonLabs was also selected as a Winner in the category of Consumer Privacy Protection at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for RAV Endpoint Protection's security capabilities.

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for individuals and families alike, including Online Security & Identity Protection, Safer Web DNS Filtering, RAV VPN, Parental Control, and more.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

