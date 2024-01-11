ReasonLabs Announces Membership of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)

Joining GASA will help ReasonLabs further evangelize online safety and security to consumers around the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced that it has joined the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), a network of security experts and advocates whose mission is to protect consumers worldwide from scams.

The GASA was founded in response to the growing scope of worldwide cybersecurity threats. Between scams, data breaches , and other methods of cyberattacks , consumers are more at risk of financial and reputational damage than ever before. With over $1 trillion in scam losses in the past 12 months alone, the urgency of the issue has never been clearer.

"From day one, our company's mission has been to provide consumers with easy-to-use solutions that protect themselves and their families from the growing array of online scams and cybersecurity threats," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "As a new member of GASA, we hope to further our mission and provide technologies and practical strategies to consumers and organizations who are looking for more robust security solutions."

The GASA's mission is to create a world where people worldwide are safe from the financial and emotional trauma caused by online scams. The organization realizes its mission by bringing together governments, law enforcement, consumer protection organizations, financial authorities and providers, social media, telecom operators and cybersecurity companies to share knowledge and define joint actions to protect consumers from getting scammed. The mission of the GASA also closely aligns with ReasonLabs, which hopes to continue doing its part in ridding the world of online scams, protecting consumers, and enabling safe online activity moving forward.

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of the GASA elaborates: "We are very happy that ReasonLabs is joining our network. They bring a lot of knowledge to the table on how scammers operate and how consumers can better be protected. We think they will be a fine addition to our growing network of organizations committed to helping consumers worldwide avoid getting scammed."

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for individuals and families alike, including its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , as well as RAV Endpoint Detection and Response , DNS , VPN , Parental Control App , and more. To learn more about the findings from its recent report, click here .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

