ReasonLabs Integrates ScamAdviser Into RAV Online Security Web Extension

ScamAdviser's data feed perfectly compliments ReasonLabs' security and privacy capabilities to deliver more protection to users worldwide

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced improved scam detection capabilities for its Online Security web extension, driven in part by the company's recent integration with ScamAdviser.

Since 2012, ScamAdviser has been a trusted source for consumers, analyzing more than 1 million sites and protecting over 4.5 million users monthly. Working closely with law enforcement, cybersecurity forms, consumer authorities, and brand protection agencies, ScamAdviser helps consumers around the globe separate reliable online sites from fraudulent ones. By integrating ScamAdviser's API feed and data services into its existing services, ReasonLabs was able to see increased effectiveness within its core Online Security web extension.

"Going the extra mile to protect consumers has always been our lifeblood," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Implementing ScamAdviser's best-in-class API will help us continue to provide first-class safety and security solutions for our customers, while further empowering them to make informed decisions when browsing online."

"The scams facing consumers are increasingly sophisticated and pervasive," explained Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of ScamAdviser.com. "The integration of ScamAdviser's comprehensive data feed into ReasonLabs' tools marks a significant leap forward in consumer protection. This collaboration not only enhances the capability to detect and warn against fraudulent sites in real-time but also represents a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to safeguard online users."

ScamAdviser's data solutions help further bolster the security protections ReasonLabs' Online Security web extension already offers. The free-to-use solution protects consumers with top-of-the-line identity protection features such as URL Blockers, Harmful Extension Blockers, Download Monitoring, and a Threat Scanner.

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for individuals and families alike, including its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection which utilizes advanced Endpoint Detection and Response technology, DNS, VPN, Parental Control App, and more. To learn more about the company's products and services, click here.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

SOURCE ReasonLabs