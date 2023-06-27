ReasonLabs Joins Microsoft Active Protections Program to Enhance Cybersecurity for Millions of Consumers Worldwide

As part of MAPP, ReasonLabs will receive security data in advance of Microsoft's monthly security updates, boosting cyber protections for its users at critical times

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by major global companies, today announced that it has joined Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP), a program that allows security software providers early access to security data from Microsoft to enable them to provide faster updates to their customers.

As a member of MAPP, ReasonLabs will receive advanced access to security vulnerability data from the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) ahead of Microsoft's monthly security update. This information will allow ReasonLabs to better mitigate zero- and one-day vulnerabilities for their users prior to official patches from Microsoft and others.

"ReasonLabs is proud to be a member of the Microsoft Active Protections Program, joining the ranks of leading organizations working to strengthen cyber protections for consumers and businesses around the world," said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. "The data we will receive from Microsoft Security Response Center will enable us to better protect our customers and ensure our products remain on the cutting edge of the industry."

"Receiving the latest vulnerability updates from Microsoft's Security Response Center will help us provide even greater protection to our users located in more than 180 countries worldwide. Pairing this information with ReasonLab's research arm, the Threat Intelligence Center, will solidify its place in the industry at the front line of threat intelligence research and prevention," said Yaniv Dudu, VP of Security at ReasonLabs.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

About the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP)

MAPP is a program from the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) that provides vulnerability information to security software providers in advance of Microsoft's monthly security update release. By receiving vulnerability and threat information earlier, security providers can deploy protections ahead of publicly available vulnerability details. Learn more at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc/mapp.

About the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC)

The Microsoft Security Response Center is part of the defender community and on the front line of security response evolution. For over twenty years, we have been engaged with security researchers working to protect customers and the broader ecosystem. Learn more at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc.

