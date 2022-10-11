ReasonLabs Joins the Association of anti-Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR)

As a member organization ReasonLabs will have the ability to collaborate with the organization and other member companies to advance the global cybersecurity effort.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with enterprise-grade cyber protection, today announced it has joined the Association of anti-Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) , an independent and non-profit organization with the mission to prevent the spread of malware and the damage caused by it. Founded in 1998, AVAR focuses on the Asia Pacific region and consists of prominent experts from 17 territories, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK, and the USA.

As the world becomes increasingly connected, malicious actors continue to proliferate and grow ever more sophisticated by the day. However, these attackers do not distinguish between corporate and personal devices. Individuals' personal data is at just as much risk as that of large institutions but far less secure. ReasonLabs' mission is to develop products that provide families and individuals the same level of cyber protection as the world's largest companies.

"ReasonLabs commends the work AVAR has done and continues to do in mitigating the harm caused by malware," said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. "As members of AVAR, ReasonLabs will be able to collaborate with the organization and its members to strengthen cyber protection for consumers across the globe while also creating more innovative and effective products."

Kesavardhanan J, the CEO of AVAR, said, "AVAR welcomes ReasonLabs as a member organization. Cyber-attacks affect the entire world and AVAR's mission is to raise international awareness on cyber threats and counter them; as an AVAR member, ReasonLabs will help us pursue our goals. We look forward to strengthening global cybersecurity with ReasonLabs' active participation in AVAR initiatives."

ReasonLabs recently released its RAV Online Security product, which provides real-time, 24/7 protection against malicious URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive cookies and trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups. ReasonLabs RAV Endpoint Protection solution also recently received Gold Certification from Access Technologies (OPSWAT), a leader in critical infrastructure protection.

ReasonLabs will participate in AVAR 2022 in Singapore this December.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with enterprise-grade cyber protection. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

About AAVAR:

AVAR (Association of Anti-Virus Asia Researchers) was formed in June, 1998 with a mission to prevent the spread of malware and the damage caused by it. AVAR aims to do this by developing cooperative relationships among cyber threat experts in Asia. AVAR is an independent and non-profit organization which focuses on the Asia Pacific region and consists of prominent experts from 17 territories including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the USA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

SOURCE ReasonLabs