ReasonLabs Partners with Virus Bulletin for Leading Cybersecurity Conference VB2023

News provided by

ReasonLabs

13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

VB2023 features a mix of engaging and broad-ranging threat research papers made by experts in the field from all around the world.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced it will serve as a Bronze Partner at the VB2023 conference. Virus Bulletin's flagship cyber research convention will take place from October 4-5, 2023, at the Novotel London West Hotel in London, UK. Registration for Virus Bulletin's 33rd annual event can be made here.

"We are thrilled to take part yet again in Virus Bulletin's industry-leading threat intelligence conference as a sponsor," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Serving as a sponsor allows us to give back to the greater cybersecurity research community and do our part to ensure this important event continues to operate to the best of its ability each year. We thank Virus Bulletin for organizing such a wonderful annual event  and are looking forward to VB2023 commencing."

"We are delighted to welcome ReasonLabs as a Bronze Partner of VB2023, and thank them for their support of what is both one of the longest-serving community events, and one which continues to play an important part in sharing knowledge, shaping and moving the cybersecurity industry forward," said Allison Sketchley, Sales Executive at Virus Bulletin.

Ticket prices include admission to all scheduled conference events and exhibitions, a drinks reception on October 4, a Gala dinner with featured entertainment on October 5, conference proceedings e-books, conference swag, and more. The event program, including the full list of presenters and topics, can be found here.

ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products includes its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, its Safer Web DNS Filter, RAV VPN, FamilyKeeper Parental Control App, Online Security web extension, and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest cybersecurity protection and privacy levels to home users worldwide.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:
Eric Wolkstein
Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs
eric.wolkstein@reasonlabs.com
+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs

Also from this source

ReasonLabs Summer 2023 Trends Report Reveals Top Consumer Security Threats

ReasonLabs Releases Key Updates to Wi-Fi Security Product RAV VPN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.