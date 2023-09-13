ReasonLabs Partners with Virus Bulletin for Leading Cybersecurity Conference VB2023

VB2023 features a mix of engaging and broad-ranging threat research papers made by experts in the field from all around the world.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced it will serve as a Bronze Partner at the VB2023 conference. Virus Bulletin's flagship cyber research convention will take place from October 4-5, 2023, at the Novotel London West Hotel in London, UK. Registration for Virus Bulletin's 33rd annual event can be made here .

"We are thrilled to take part yet again in Virus Bulletin's industry-leading threat intelligence conference as a sponsor," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Serving as a sponsor allows us to give back to the greater cybersecurity research community and do our part to ensure this important event continues to operate to the best of its ability each year. We thank Virus Bulletin for organizing such a wonderful annual event and are looking forward to VB2023 commencing."

"We are delighted to welcome ReasonLabs as a Bronze Partner of VB2023, and thank them for their support of what is both one of the longest-serving community events, and one which continues to play an important part in sharing knowledge, shaping and moving the cybersecurity industry forward," said Allison Sketchley, Sales Executive at Virus Bulletin.

Ticket prices include admission to all scheduled conference events and exhibitions, a drinks reception on October 4, a Gala dinner with featured entertainment on October 5, conference proceedings e-books, conference swag, and more. The event program, including the full list of presenters and topics, can be found here .

ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products includes its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , its Safer Web DNS Filter , RAV VPN , FamilyKeeper Parental Control App , Online Security web extension , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence , and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest cybersecurity protection and privacy levels to home users worldwide.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

