ReasonLabs Powers Scam.org with Threat Intelligence and Mozo Technology to Protect Billions Worldwide

Developed by GASA powered by OpenAI and other leading cybersecurity organizations, Scam.org serves as a unified global hub for scam education, verification, reporting, and victim support. The platform is available in more than 50 languages, making it accessible to 97% of the world's internet users. Through this collaboration, ReasonLabs strengthens Scam.org's verification and prevention capabilities by providing insights into emerging scam tactics, malicious infrastructure, and global fraud campaigns, enabling faster identification and disruption of scam operations.

"Online scams have evolved into a global industry targeting billions of people across messaging apps, social media, email, and websites," said Andrew Newman, CTO of ReasonLabs. "No single company can solve this problem alone. By partnering with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and contributing our threat intelligence and Mozo scam prevention technology to Scam.org, we are helping build a global defense network that empowers people to identify and stop scams before they cause harm."

ReasonLabs' anti-scam product, Mozo, helps individuals detect scams across SMS messages, URLs, emails, and social media, allowing users to quickly verify suspicious communication before engaging with potential fraud attempts. By combining AI-driven analysis with global threat intelligence, Mozo helps identify scam attempts early and stop malicious links and messages before they even reach potential victims.

Online scams have become one of the fastest growing forms of cybercrime worldwide, costing individuals and businesses an estimated $442 billion annually, according to the Global State of Scams Report 2025 published by GASA. The launch of Scam.org comes just ahead of the United Nations Fraud Summit in Vienna, highlighting the growing global effort to combat increasingly sophisticated online fraud. The platform is optimized for mobile access, ensuring people around the world can quickly verify suspicious activity and receive guidance in their own language.

Scam.org is now available globally at www.scam.org.

ReasonLabs is a global cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting people from scams, identity theft, and digital fraud. Through advanced threat intelligence, AI-powered detection, and consumer security solutions, ReasonLabs helps individuals stay safe across messaging platforms, websites, social media, and online communications. Its anti-scam product, Mozo, enables users to verify suspicious messages and links in real time, helping stop scams at the source before they can cause harm. Mozo combines AI-powered analysis with global threat intelligence to give individuals a simple and immediate way to check potentially dangerous content. Learn more at www.getmozo.com.

