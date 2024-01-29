ReasonLabs Releases Annual "State of Consumer Cybersecurity Report" for 2024

News provided by

ReasonLabs

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Report reveals the most common, pressing cybersecurity threats impacting users in the U.S. and around the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today revealed its annual data report, The State of Consumer Cybersecurity 2024. The report details 2023 findings from its Threat Intelligence Center, including emerging threats, key trends, and data points from ReasonLabs users across 180 countries globally.

The report underscores an uncomfortable truth: Most home internet users, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, employ insufficient cybersecurity measures to safeguard themselves and their families against an increasingly complex set of digital threats. Some key findings from 2023 include:

  • Trojans, a type of malware disguised as a legitimate program or file, were the leading threat to home users in 2023, amounting to 41.4% of all detections globally.
  • In the U.S., phishing was the most prevalent browser-oriented threat found by RAV Online Security. 56.7% of all detections were attributed to these social engineering scams.
  • "Grand Theft Auto V" and "World of Warcraft" were the two games used most to distribute malware by bad actors through torrent files.
  • Russia was highly targeted in 2023 - 25% of all users in Russia had downloaded or received a malicious web extension.
  • 25% of this year's top 20 'Most Attacked Countries' are in Europe. This number is more than double last year's total.

"As cyber attackers continue to become more advanced, and as home users spend more and more time connected to the internet, the threats posed by bad actors online have become all too prevalent," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Our goal in releasing our annual research report is to educate consumers on not just the risks that exist today, but offer advice and best practices for users looking to implement more proactive measures that prevent cyber attacks in the future."

ReasonLabs' Threat Intelligence Center also noted several other emerging threats and schemes in 2023, such as the growth in malicious web extensions, attacks driven by generative AI, deepfake scams, and more. It also noted that countries vulnerable to cyber warfare or state-sponsored hacking campaigns include South Korea, where ReasonLabs researchers identified North Korean-backed ransomware on home devices.

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for individuals and families alike, including its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, as well as an Endpoint Detection and Response tool, DNSVPNParental Control App, and more. To learn more about the Threat Intelligence Center's previous reports, click here.

About ReasonLabs:
ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTube

Contact:
Eric Wolkstein
Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs
[email protected]
+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs

Also from this source

ReasonLabs Announces Membership of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)

ReasonLabs Announces Membership of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)

ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced...
ReasonLabs Researchers Discover Large-Scale Cashback Scam Within Torrented Video Game Files

ReasonLabs Researchers Discover Large-Scale Cashback Scam Within Torrented Video Game Files

ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.