ReasonLabs Releases Annual "State of Consumer Cybersecurity Report" for 2024

Report reveals the most common, pressing cybersecurity threats impacting users in the U.S. and around the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today revealed its annual data report, The State of Consumer Cybersecurity 2024 . The report details 2023 findings from its Threat Intelligence Center , including emerging threats, key trends, and data points from ReasonLabs users across 180 countries globally.

The report underscores an uncomfortable truth: Most home internet users, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, employ insufficient cybersecurity measures to safeguard themselves and their families against an increasingly complex set of digital threats. Some key findings from 2023 include:

Trojans , a type of malware disguised as a legitimate program or file, were the leading threat to home users in 2023, amounting to 41.4% of all detections globally.

In the U.S., phishing was the most prevalent browser-oriented threat found by RAV Online Security. 56.7% of all detections were attributed to these social engineering scams.

"Grand Theft Auto V" and "World of Warcraft" were the two games used most to distribute malware by bad actors through torrent files.

Russia was highly targeted in 2023 - 25% of all users in Russia had downloaded or received a malicious web extension.

25% of this year's top 20 'Most Attacked Countries' are in Europe. This number is more than double last year's total.

"As cyber attackers continue to become more advanced, and as home users spend more and more time connected to the internet, the threats posed by bad actors online have become all too prevalent," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Our goal in releasing our annual research report is to educate consumers on not just the risks that exist today, but offer advice and best practices for users looking to implement more proactive measures that prevent cyber attacks in the future."

ReasonLabs' Threat Intelligence Center also noted several other emerging threats and schemes in 2023, such as the growth in malicious web extensions, attacks driven by generative AI , deepfake scams, and more. It also noted that countries vulnerable to cyber warfare or state-sponsored hacking campaigns include South Korea, where ReasonLabs researchers identified North Korean-backed ransomware on home devices.

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs provides industry-leading cybersecurity solutions for individuals and families alike, including its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , as well as an Endpoint Detection and Response tool, DNS , VPN , Parental Control App , and more. To learn more about the Threat Intelligence Center's previous reports, click here .

