ReasonLabs Releases Online Security & Identity Protection Platform For Android and iOS

The Innovative Security Platform Is Now Available For Mobile Users To Ensure The Protection Of Their Devices, Identities, and Privacy Across The Entire Digital Landscape.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, today announced the launch of its Online Security platform for Android and iOS, available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This marks a significant milestone in ReasonLabs' mission to deliver a comprehensive security platform that empowers over 25 million users with protection for their devices, identities, and privacy.

ReasonLabs' platform, already recognized for its robust identity and device protection delivered on desktops, now extends its availability to mobile devices. Americans lost more than $12.5 billion to online scams in 2023, and the Online Security platform allows users to fight back against this widespread issue. Built to enterprise standards, the Online Security platform protects users from identity theft, online scams, cybercrime, and advanced attacks like ransomware, cryptojacking, and more.

"Our new mobile apps represent a significant step forward in our mission to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions to consumers of all ages," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Our more than 25 million users have utilized our security platform to protect their devices, identities, and privacy, and we're excited to give them even more ways to manage their protection. Equally, we want to reach as many new users as we can, so they too can benefit from our platform, no matter where they are in the world."

Some key features of the platform include:

- Identity Theft Protection: Online Security protects users' most sensitive information, such as their social security or credit card numbers.

- Real-Time Alerts: Users will be notified and can take immediate action when problems occur, such as unauthorized bank account activities, new account applications, and more.

- $1,000,000 Cyber Insurance: Identity Theft insurance coverage can help recover lost funds and restoration-related expenses.

- Anti-Scam: Anti-Scam features guard users against deceptive schemes and online fraud that can harm the lives of all family members.

- Credit and SSN Monitoring: A credit score simulator and SSN monitoring service can estimate how financial actions may affect your credit score and alert you to suspicious activity.

- Dark Web Monitoring: Online Security routinely scans the dark web for any signs of leaking personal information involved in large-scale data breaches.

- Privacy Enhancement: Privacy features ensure that personal data like passport numbers, email, phone numbers, and more remain private and protected.

- Password Manager: Online Security's password manager lets users access their passwords anytime, share securely with family, and generate new safe passwords in seconds.

The Online Security platform is an award-winning security solution. Powered by ReasonLabs' next-generation EDR, and complemented by RAV Endpoint Protection, its antivirus solution received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting an astounding 99.90% of all malware tested.

Founded in 2016, ReasonLabs is determined to protect users of all generations worldwide. The online Security platform's other features include RAV VPN, Safer Web DNS filter, parental control, and more. For more information about ReasonLabs, visit https://reasonlabs.com.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Senior MarCom Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs