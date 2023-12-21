ReasonLabs Researchers Discover Large-Scale Cashback Scam Within Torrented Video Game Files

Malware posing as VPN solutions was used to infect users' devices to perform suspicious financial activities and compromise personal information

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the discovery of a new malware scam primarily affecting internet users looking to download torrented versions of popular video game titles, including Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin's Creed, and others.

In discovering the previously undetected malware, ReasonLabs uncovered a developing scam, where hackers target users' cashback activity to hijack sensitive, personal, and financial information. As a result of their research, ReasonLabs also found that the malware presents users with a dummy installer tool, which poses as a traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN) extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers.

Once installed, these extensions trigger the installation of further malware without user permission or knowledge, which then disables existing user extensions focused on cashback activities and cybersecurity . Upon the discovery of these extensions, which previously were advertised as legitimate security tools on the Chrome app store, ReasonLabs worked diligently to disclose the scope of the issue to Google for removal.

"The allure of torrenting files such as video games, movies, TV shows, and other popular content is certainly strong, but this recent discovery reinforces the need for consumers to only download these items through legit, trusted sources that keep the security of their personal information top of mind," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Our research team worked diligently to discover the issue and work with Google to alert them and amend the matter quickly."

To ensure they are going above and beyond to protect sensitive information, ReasonLabs encourages users to take several basic but powerful steps to safeguard sensitive information. These steps include only using legitimate sources to download and access content, installing antivirus and antimalware software on their personal computers, using legitimate VPN tools, avoiding clicking on unknown links or pop-ups, and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on their devices.

