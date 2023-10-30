ReasonLabs Unveils RAV VPN for Apple iOS

News provided by

ReasonLabs

30 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

RAV VPN for iOS empowers iPhone users with enterprise-grade privacy and Wi-Fi security protection

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, has today announced the launch of its prominent virtual private network software, RAV VPN, for iOS. As Wi-Fi security is a common unresolved issue in many households, with RAV VPN, Apple iPhone users can enjoy a secured encrypted connection to any Wi-Fi network. You can download RAV VPN for iOS on the App Store here.

With the rising concerns surrounding online privacy and security, RAV VPN for iOS is designed to provide users with the highest levels of protection and freedom while on their Apple mobile devices. The app offers an extremely user-friendly interface, ensuring that even those with minimal technical expertise can enjoy the benefits of a VPN. RAV VPN enables iOS users to safeguard their online activities and protect sensitive data from prying eyes.

"The digital landscape is rapidly evolving and the need for strong privacy and security solutions has never been more critical," said Kobi Kalif, ReasonLabs CEO and co-founder. "RAV VPN for iOS empowers users to take control of their online experiences, ensuring they can connect online with confidence and peace of mind. RAV VPN for iOS is the newest addition to our extensive portfolio of security solutions and we remain fully committed to democratizing enterprise-grade security for all."

ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products includes RAV Endpoint Protection, Safer Web DNS Filter, FamilyKeeper Parental Control App, Online Security web extension, and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest cybersecurity protection and privacy levels to home users worldwide.

For more information about RAV VPN for iOS, Android, or Windows, and ReasonLabs' other products and services, please visit www.reasonlabs.com.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs

Also from this source

ReasonLabs' Online Security & Identity Protection Tool Surpasses 12 Million Users

ReasonLabs' Online Security & Identity Protection Tool Surpasses 12 Million Users

ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, has today announced ...
ReasonLabs Partners with Virus Bulletin for Leading Cybersecurity Conference VB2023

ReasonLabs Partners with Virus Bulletin for Leading Cybersecurity Conference VB2023

ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.