ReasonLabs Unveils RAV VPN Wi-Fi Security to Enhance Online Privacy for Home Users

News provided by

ReasonLabs

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

With RAV VPN from ReasonLabs, families and individuals worldwide can experience unlimited enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security effortlessly.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by major global companies, today announced the launch of RAV VPN, its virtual private network that uses the most advanced security practices in the industry to protect user's privacy and keep them secure while connected online.

Without proper protection, any Wi-Fi network can be vulnerable to malware and different types of advanced security threats. Cybercriminals often take advantage of vulnerable Wi-Fi networks, such as unsecured public networks, to steal discreet information like financial data, login passwords, and other data. RAV VPN provides defense against unsafe networks while encrypting all transferred data with the latest security protocols - Wireguard, IKVe2, and OpenVPN. It's simple to install and extremely easy-to-use, allowing users to connect quickly, encrypt their internet traffic, and enjoy a trouble-free VPN experience.

"We are thrilled about the launch of RAV VPN and what it means for home users worldwide," said Kobi Kalif, CEO at ReasonLabs. "RAV VPN provides a higher level of privacy and security for users to surf the web, stream safely, and connect to public or unsafe networks without worry. By equipping families and individuals with a VPN that is designed for enterprise use, we are delivering on our promise of democratizing enterprise-grade technology for everyone around the world."

The release of RAV VPN further expands ReasonLabs' cybersecurity suite aimed at families, individuals, and remote workers. It perfectly complements RAV Endpoint Protection, ReasonLabs' flagship Next-Gen Antivirus solution, as well as RAV EDR, its Endpoint Protection & Response (EDR) software, to provide multilayered protection to users. Led by AI, cybersecurity, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs is able to provide the highest levels of cyber defense and digital privacy protection possible.

RAV VPN is available for download today with various subscription possibilities and a 30-day money-back assurance.

About ReasonLabs:
ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:
Eric Wolkstein
Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs
[email protected]com
+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE ReasonLabs

Also from this source

ReasonLabs Launches Safer Web DNS Filter To Protect Families and Individuals Online

ReasonLabs Unveils Dark Web Monitoring Feature As Part Of Its RAV Online Security Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.