ReasonLabs Unveils RAV VPN Wi-Fi Security to Enhance Online Privacy for Home Users

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by major global companies, today announced the launch of RAV VPN , its virtual private network that uses the most advanced security practices in the industry to protect user's privacy and keep them secure while connected online.

Without proper protection, any Wi-Fi network can be vulnerable to malware and different types of advanced security threats. Cybercriminals often take advantage of vulnerable Wi-Fi networks, such as unsecured public networks, to steal discreet information like financial data, login passwords, and other data. RAV VPN provides defense against unsafe networks while encrypting all transferred data with the latest security protocols - Wireguard, IKVe2, and OpenVPN . It's simple to install and extremely easy-to-use, allowing users to connect quickly, encrypt their internet traffic, and enjoy a trouble-free VPN experience.

"We are thrilled about the launch of RAV VPN and what it means for home users worldwide," said Kobi Kalif, CEO at ReasonLabs. "RAV VPN provides a higher level of privacy and security for users to surf the web, stream safely, and connect to public or unsafe networks without worry. By equipping families and individuals with a VPN that is designed for enterprise use, we are delivering on our promise of democratizing enterprise-grade technology for everyone around the world."

The release of RAV VPN further expands ReasonLabs' cybersecurity suite aimed at families, individuals, and remote workers. It perfectly complements RAV Endpoint Protection , ReasonLabs' flagship Next-Gen Antivirus solution, as well as RAV EDR , its Endpoint Protection & Response (EDR) software, to provide multilayered protection to users. Led by AI, cybersecurity, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs is able to provide the highest levels of cyber defense and digital privacy protection possible.

RAV VPN is available for download today with various subscription possibilities and a 30-day money-back assurance.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv.

