Reasons Why BBRI Stocks Are a Solid Choice for Long-Term Investments

News provided by

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

04 Aug, 2023, 13:29 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has shown outstanding performance, resulting in a positive uptrend in the company's stock price. On July 25, 2023, BBRI reached its all-time high at IDR 5,650 and closed at IDR 5,700 on July 28, 2023.

Continue Reading
Reasons Why BBRI Stocks Are a Solid Choice for Long-Term Investments
Reasons Why BBRI Stocks Are a Solid Choice for Long-Term Investments

Agung Ramadoni, Head of Equity Investment at Berdikari Manajemen Investasi, emphasized that "BRI's buyback program is an indicator that the management believes in the company's future performance. Additionally, BRI's fundamental performance is a key factor for the banking sector to achieve profit."

In line with the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 13, 2023, BRI has allocated a buyback fund of up to IDR 1.5 trillion to be completed from March 14, 2023, to September 14, 2024, as part of the Employee and Director Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). Notably, BRI has been consistent in its buyback strategy for the ESOP program for two years, executing transactions amounting to IDR 2.99 trillion or 647.38 million shares from March 1, 2022, to January 26, 2023.

The program aims to engage BRI employees and directors, fostering motivation and a sense of ownership to enhance overall performance. BRI's President Director, Sunarso, stated that "Throughout this buyback, we have been very calculative, ensuring it will not affect our performance or future capital structure but rather strengthen it."

Agung further highlighted, "BRI's ability to improve efficiency is evident in the lower growth of operational costs compared to its revenues." BRI's net interest margin (NIM) rose to 7.8% in Q1 2023 from 7.7% in Q1 2022, and credit costs decreased by 198 basis points in March 2023 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the bank's return on average equity (ROAE) soared to over 20%.

Moreover, certain expenses saw a decline, with promotional expenses at only 8.1% YoY, totaling IDR 298.74 billion, and other expenses at 5.73% YoY, totaling IDR 7.39 trillion. Consequently, the operational cost-to-income ratio (BOPO) decreased from 64.26% in Q1 2022 to 60.7% in Q1 2023.

BRI's micro-credit dominant portfolio may sustain NIM in high-interest-rate conditions. Analysts project BBRI's stocks to potentially reach IDR 6,800 within a year, with an average value of IDR 5,975.

For more information about BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Also from this source

The Banker Once Again Names BRI as the Top Bank in Indonesia

BRI Sweeps 9 Awards and Sunarso Crowned as the Best CEO at FinanceAsia Awards 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.