Reasons Why People Choose Urikar AT1 Massage Gun

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day coming up next month, people have either planned ahead and already have gifts for their dads or still looking for a gift which dad will love? If no clue about the gift but also do not want to take time to sort through what seems like millions of items, Urikar is here to help with a dad-worthy gift which can surprise a loved father - a smart AI-powered massage gun Urikar AT1.

Urikar AT1 vs Traditional Massagers

Urikar AT1 Massage Gun

Massage guns, also known as percussive guns or percussion massagers, can help relieve soreness and tension through oscillating, rapid bursts of pressure on muscle tissue, which produces deeper massage-like benefits instead of stimulating the skin's surface through vibrations. Powered by an industrial-grade proprietary brushless motor that uses QuietPower 2.0 Technology, Urikar AT1 delivers up to 65 lbs of no-stall force, 16mm amplitude, and speeds of up to 3600 percussions per minute, which is 80% deeper into the muscle than traditional massagers. The effect of this is that it can effectively increase blood flow, relax tense muscles, and reduce the risk of injury.

Beyond the amplitude, power voltage, pulses per minute, where massage guns beat out traditional massager are its intelligent features. AT1 comes with AI powered chip mode and infrared body sensing. It will automatically recognize the massage heads inserted and show the corresponding massage area, massage speed, duration and etc, on the LCD screen, so whether people have used this kind of product before or not, they can get started in a very short time. All they need to do is turn on the device and select a massage head, everything is so simple. Also, thanks to 6 differently shaped silicone massage head-pieces, AT1 can hyper-target specific problem areas, which is similar to how someone's hand could find and push against a tight spot in a deep tissue massage that are much more difficult to target with a traditional massager.

Urikar AT1 VS Competitors

Another key feature that makes AT1 stand out is the noise level. A loud device may not just be irritating, it can be counterproductive. Using the graphene coating, AT1 can greatly reduce the coefficient of friction and provide impressively high performance while producing minimal noise. It has reduced the overall for more than 30% than competitors. Also, AT1 is small and lightweight, weighing only 1.2kg, people can put it into their bag and take it anywhere, smoothing their muscle pains and soreness anytime.

This massage gun is suitable for everyone, whether they're an athlete constantly dealing with muscle pains and soreness or a regular person struggling with "text neck", or they want to relieve their own tension at home, it is definitely the best choice. The ease of use, flexibility and simplicity of changing intensity and descriptive massage heads make AT1 a 5-star product in every way.

