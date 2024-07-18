Reaves & Williams Publishing Group Acquires Lewis County Press: Pioneering the Future of Media

Announcing the formation of Reaves & Williams Publishing Group (RWPG), a new force in independent community media. Post this

A Family-Run Business with Deep Roots

Clarissa Reaves-Williams, a seasoned media professional with over 35 years of experience, has built a reputation for excellence. Herbert Williams, her husband, and business partner has nearly 30 years of business experience. Originally from Williamsburg, KY, and Hyden, KY, respectively, Clarissa and Herbert met as college sweethearts at Union Commonwealth University in Barbourville, KY. Herbert was the first in his family to graduate college. Clarissa was a journalism/psychology major with a minor in business, and Herbert was a psychology major with a minor in sociology.

Their journey has taken them across several states, living in Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Delaware, and Florida. They currently own newspapers and businesses in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, as well as various websites and podcasts. Clarissa's father, Anthony Reaves, was her first exposure to the printing industry as he worked as a pressman and is now retired and enjoying being a pastor of Red Bird Baptist Church. Her mother, Dr. Carolyn Reaves, is a published author of "Who's the Girl in the Mirror." Clarissa and Herbert believe in a strong work ethic, taking a stand for those who can't, and always relying on faith in God. Both of their families taught them that no matter what your background, you can achieve your dreams with hard work and perseverance.

Clarissa attributes her success to her wonderful team, her husband, great kids, and gives all the credit to her Lord and Savior, giving Jesus all the honor, glory, and praise.

Dynamic Leadership and Team Integration

Their son, Cameron, serves as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), enhancing the group's technological capabilities. Cameron states, "I am excited to bring innovative technology solutions to the group and look forward to exploring ways to integrate gaming with journalism."

Their daughter, Bethany, an accomplished marketing strategist and owner of Coffee Fueled Marketing, will be the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Bethany comments, "I am thrilled to leverage my experience in brand strategy and influencer marketing to help our clients succeed in a competitive market through creative and innovative solutions."

Greg McNutt, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), brings a wealth of financial expertise from his company, Small Biz CFO Solutions. Greg states, "Joining RWPG presents a fantastic opportunity to apply my expertise. Clarissa and Herbert encouraged me to start my own business, and I know we will make a great team."

Combining Forces with Hometown Digital Marketing Agency

The integration of Hometown Digital Marketing Agency, with over 9 years of experience, allows the group to offer comprehensive advertising solutions. Herbert Williams states, "Digital marketing and print media work together perfectly to provide a comprehensive solution for our clients. Hometown Digital Marketing Agency is a leader in the digital arena, and this merger enables us to offer cutting-edge advanced digital marketing solutions alongside traditional print marketing. Their blend of boutique style with in-depth strategy and unique value propositions helps them position businesses and brands above the rest."

Commitment to Community and Accountability

Clarissa and Herbert Williams believe that the most important parts of a newspaper are mirroring the community it serves, being a watchdog for the readers, and holding the government accountable, regardless of party affiliation. Both have long tenures in community involvement. They also own Shine Messengers, a Christian-based company and Cookeville Now, which includes a YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to uplifting content and community stories.

RWPG: A New Era

The group of newspapers includes: The Coalfield Progress, The Dickenson Star and The Post (Virginia), The Current (Kentucky & Tennessee), Marlow Review and Blackwell Journal Tribune (Oklahoma), DeWitt Era Enterprise (Arkansas), Press News Journal, Monroe County Appeal, Ralls County Herald Enterprise and Lamar Democrat (Missouri)

This acquisition reinforces RWPG's belief in community journalism as the heartbeat of America. Clarissa Williams encourages community journalism newspapers to reach out if they are thinking about selling their newspaper, especially if they are looking for a company that values integrity and celebrates community. Former partners Robert Moulton Ely and Phil Calian commend the Williams family for their hard work and determination. Robert Moulton Ely states, "We always knew Clarissa would be the perfect successor to lead the company forward. Good luck and best wishes to Clarissa and Herbert. We hope to read about a media empire built around saved community newspapers." Phil Calian adds, "The Williams family exemplifies dedication and vision, ready to embrace the challenges ahead."

Patrick Schless, former LCP Partner and CEO of Community Journalism Project (Workbench) expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition: "As the former CTO of the newspaper group, I am thrilled to see this come to fruition. The Williams family has a deep commitment to community journalism, and their innovative vision will undoubtedly drive the success of the newspapers and digital platforms."

Innovative Solutions and Future Growth

Reaves & Williams Publishing Group (RWPG) is committed to combining traditional print media with cutting-edge digital strategies to remain at the forefront of the industry, helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative marketing strategies. Their dedication to preserving the integrity of local news while embracing new technologies sets a strong foundation for future growth.

www.reaveswilliams.com

Phone: 800-778-2572

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Reaves & Williams Publishing Group