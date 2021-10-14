Rebag releases its second annual Clair Report, a consumer resource that covers value and trend shifts within the luxury market

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for buying and selling luxury, releases the second edition of its Clair Report, a consumer resource covering shifts within the luxury market pertaining to retained brand value and pricing trends. Culled from the data retrieved from Rebag's revolutionary pricing tool Clair, the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale, Rebag's 2021 Clair Report investigates the value of luxury brands on the resale market, including Rebag's newly added categories of watches and fine jewelry.

"Over the past year, the retail landscape has dramatically shifted", says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "With the Clair Report, we aim to lift the lid on what forces are fueling the future of luxury. We hope these insights will enable further transparency in the luxury market at large, expand the product life cycle, and create more circularity."

Key Insights from the Clair Report:

The top luxury brands for 2021:

Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton held their place as the top three labels — their historic legacies play a role as well as their control over pricing and inventory

Bottega Veneta continues to consistently climb the ranks, retaining value in line with brands such as Prada, Celine, and Balenciaga

Hermès handbags continue to top the list, retaining an average of 90% of their retail value

Louis Vuitton followed with 80%, gaining 17 percentage points over last year

Chanel handbags kept 75% of their value on average, climbing 12 percentage points from 2020

The value of timepieces and fine jewelry:

Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, and Cartier stand at the top of the chart

Van Cleef & Arpels pieces retain an average value of 95% of their retail value

Rolex timepieces currently retain 82% of their retail price

Watches and fine jewelry by Cartier averaged 74% of their retail value on the resale market

Key accessories ideal for the "entry-level luxury consumer":

The accessory with the highest retention value is the cardholder, retaining an average of 102% above their retail value

Pochettes are next, keeping on average, 97% of their initial retail price and cosmetic cases come in third, retaining 92% of their primary market value

Louis Vuitton accessories keep 92% of their value, Saint Laurent accessories are second-highest, averaging 80% of their value at resale, Chanel accessories keep 79% of their value on average

Clair Picks — The handbags, watches & jewelry, and accessories worth investing in

Rebag's data-backed, blue-chip items that are sure bets:

Bags:



Chanel 19 Flap Bag Quilted Lambskin Large: resale cash value is 68% of est. retail price





Gucci GG Marmont Flap Bag Matelasse Leather Super Mini: 79% est. retail price





Bottega Veneta The Pouch Intrecciato Nappa 20: 67% of est. retail price



Accessories



Louis Vuitton Kirigami Pochette Set Monogram Canvas: 99% of est. retail price





Gucci Key Pouch GG Coated Canvas: 56% of est. retail price





Christian Dior Tribales Stud Earrings Faux Pearls: 59% of est. retail price



Fine Jewelry & Timepieces:



Cartier Love Bracelet 18K Yellow Gold: 69% of est. retail price

Yellow Gold: 69% of est. retail price



Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra 6 Motifs Necklace: resale cash value is 80% of est. retail price

Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra 6 Motifs Necklace: resale cash value is 80% of est. retail price



Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona Automatic Watch: resale cash value is 144% of est. retail price

With several brands strategically raising prices and restricting their supply, the appetite for luxury is rising

This limited availability drove retention rate; styles that retained over 100% of their manufacturer's suggested retail price include:

Among handbags: Louis Vuitton Eva Handbag - 167%



Among watches: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Automatic Watch Stainless Steel and Cerachrom 40 - 116%



Among fine jewelry: Cartier Love Bracelet - 102%

The Resurgence of the Classics

Data reveals the 2000s are having a fashion comeback

Among the most searched bag styles on Rebag.com are the Lady Dior and Fendi Baguette - this can be attributed to the revival of two popular television shows of the early 2000s. The Lady Dior was featured on Gossip Girl several times, and the Fendi Baguette made frequent appearances on Sex and the City

Prada's re-edition of the 2005 Tessuto nylon shoulder bag made the list for most favorited handbags

The Balenciaga City Classic, a favorite among fashion editors and influencers, was one of the most queried styles on Clair and is poised for a resurgence

Clair Forecast — Rebag predicts what's ahead in the luxury resale market

Tiffany & Co.'s retention value will increase next year due to a few factors — changes in leadership, shift in target demographics and appointment of new brand ambassadors

Watches will continue to climb on the secondary market —with each watch intricately handcrafted in Switzerland , it's nearly impossible for watchmakers to create the supply to meet the demand

The value of Bottega Veneta will continue to increase due to a renegade approach in marketing, new leadership and updated design

Rebag's 2021 Clair Report contains research and data from Clair, Rebag's proprietary luxury appraisal index that uses several factors, including retail price, demand, and research to determine the exact pricing of Rebag items for cash or credit. Rebag's luxury experts culled data from July 2020 to July 2021 to reveal the biggest movers on the luxury resale market.

The Clair Report will be connected to Rebag's content hub, The Vault, which serves as an endless treasure trove of luxury resale resources on Rebag.com.

For more information, and to access the Clair Report, visit rebag.com/clairreport.

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying, selling and trading luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

