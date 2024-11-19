Rebalance Health Demonstrates Significant Sleep Benefits in New Blind Placebo Study

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A SleepScore Labs scientific validation study revealed that Rebalance Health Systems delivers significant improvements in sleep, with research participants experiencing faster sleep onset, fewer awakenings, less time spent awake during the night, and better sleep efficiency. The study, which analyzed approximately 2,000 nights of sleep, demonstrated measurable objective sleep benefits, supporting its potential as an effective tool for improving sleep.

The study followed a randomized, crossover design, with 35 participants using either the Rebalance Systems or a comparison supplement for four weeks, followed by use of the other product for the next four weeks. Sleep was measured using SleepScore Max, a non-contact sleep monitoring device developed by SleepScore Labs, which provides objective data on key sleep metrics.

When using the Rebalance System relative to using the comparison supplements, the participants experienced statistically significant improvements in their objectively measured sleep and reported feeling significantly more well-rested when waking up in the morning after using Rebalance relative to when using the comparison supplements.

"The results of this study highlight the Rebalance System's potential to enhance key aspects of sleep, offering users a measurable improvement in how well they sleep throughout the night," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "These findings are promising for those seeking a non-invasive solution to better sleep without the need for medication or other intrusive interventions."

Rebalance Systems are designed to reduce cortisol throughout the day and night, promoting a deeper, more restorative sleep by leveraging advanced, scientifically backed technologies to optimize sleep stages and quality. The system easily integrates into users' daily routines and can be used alongside other lifestyle improvements for enhanced sleep.

"At Rebalance Health, we're driven by the insight that cortisol levels are directly linked to sleep quality, affecting the production of critical hormones we rely on each day," said Co-Founder, President and CEO of Rebalance Health, Justin Hai. "The results of our products are nothing short of transformative, and it's incredibly rewarding to hear the life-changing benefits our customers experience. We're excited to announce this formal IRB study which adds factual data and builds credibility in a space crowded with misinformation. Our mission is to genuinely help the tens of millions struggling with inadequate sleep which results in hormone deficiencies."

The results of this study add to a growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of Rebalance as a tool to enhance sleep and improve overall health.

About Rebalance Health

Rebalance Health was co-founded by Justin Hai in 2020 as a scientifically backed and clinically studied health and wellness company, driven by a deep desire to understand the impact of hormones on the body. In collaboration with top medical experts, Rebalance innovates with a mission to be an accessible solution to widespread issues of hormonal imbalances. Rebalance Systems™ are three daily lozenges that help with hot flashes, anxiety, or testosterone throughout the day and night. More information can be found at www.RebalanceHealth.com .

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs is a global leader in sleep science, dedicated to improving sleep health through data-driven technology and research. Founded by a team of experts from ResMed, Philips, and other leaders in sleep medicine, SleepScore Labs has spent over 10 years advancing sleep technology. Utilizing over 5 million nights of sleep data, more than 230 individual sleep trials, and powered by Sleep.AI, the most powerful sleep intelligence platform in the world, SleepScore Labs delivers product and digital health outcomes to partners across the globe. More information can be found at www.sleepscore.com and www.sleep.ai .

