Rebate Evolution: Hawk Incentives Research Finds Rebate Innovations Can Positively Impact Consumer Preferences

"As rebates continue to evolve with innovations like instant redemption and loyalty auto-enroll, we are also seeing a rise in consumers' preferences for rebates," said Theresa McEndree, vice president of marketing, Hawk Incentives. "Our research finds that an increasing number of the shoppers we surveyed are finding deeper value in rebates than other promotions. Rebates help customers feel like they are receiving best-in-market prices while also engaging customers to promote future sales and drive store and site traffic."

The research findings were based on a survey of more than 1,500 American adults on their preference and attitudes toward consumer incentives across a range of categories, including auto aftermarket, home building and remodeling, personal care products and utility providers.

Key findings from the survey include:

Shoppers are finding deeper value in rebates over other promotions: When asked to choose an incentive they would prefer over all others, more than half of those surveyed opted for a physical or digital rebate in six of the 11 categories tested. Additionally, 84 percent of surveyed consumers think rebates are a great savings opportunity, up from 79 percent in a similar 2017 survey**.

Download the infographic for more details.

*About Consumer Rebate Verticals Research

The consumer rebate verticals research was an online survey conducted independently by Leger on behalf of Hawk Incentives between January 25 and February 5, 2018. The sample size included 1,515 American respondents ages 18+. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.



**"The Recession May Be Over, But Deal Seeking Isn't" was an online survey conducted independently by Leger on behalf of Hawk Incentives between February 28 and March 12, 2017. The sample size included 2,001 American respondents ages 18+. A probability of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.0%, 19 times out of 20.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, giftcardmall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

About Hawk Incentives

Hawk Incentives, a Blackhawk Network business, delivers incentive programs that build relationships with easy-to-use platforms, global rewards and comprehensive service and support. Our solutions include consumer, sales, channel and employee incentive programs. With a focus on access, ease, rewards and speed, we help create an improved incentives experience that helps our clients grow their results. For more information, please visit hawkincentives.com.

Hawk Incentives, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, is a division of Blackhawk Network.

