RebatesMe.com launches largest contest ever for Cyber Week 2021

In anticipation of their largest quarter yet, RebatesMe has launched a massive contest for its members. Starting on November 19 th and running through December 4th, RebatesMe users will have the opportunity to earn raffle tickets by visiting this page , following the clues to find the lucky merchant & making purchases at any of their 4,000+ stores. Each ticket will be entered into a daily drawing with winners receiving cash prizes of $10, $100, $500 or $1000. The more purchases you make, the more chances you have to win.

This contest is available for RebatesMe members only – but you can join for free here & get a $20 sign-up bonus.

They also just enhanced their Friends Referral Program for a limited time – current members can get a $30 bonus by inviting friends to join RebatesMe and those who create new accounts via referral will also receive a $30 sign-up bonus.

Digital Marketing Director, Daniel Painter, who recently joined RebatesMe, explains: "Our customers have given us 8 years of steady growth & continued success and we felt now was the perfect time to reward them for their loyalty. Everyone is shopping online for holiday gifts, so why not sweeten the deal and offer them a little something extra?

Over the past eight years, RebatesMe has earned millions of dollars in cashback for its users. And during Cyber Week, they will be partnering with top tier merchants to offer the best deals & the highest cash back rates from brands like:

Macy's

NIKE

Sephora

DSW

Clinique

View all of the top Cyber Week deals & promo codes here on RebatesMe.com.

