REBBL Brings First-of-Its-Kind Upcycled Protein Beverage to Market

REBBL Continues its Promise of Plant-Protein Innovation with the Debut of Non-GMO Upcycled 26g Protein Shakes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL® , the original plant-powered functional beverage brand, announced the expansion of its Protein category with the debut of REBBL Protein Shakes, created for consumers of all types. Powered by a first-of-its-kind plant protein blend, REBBL's upcoming line of Protein Shakes deliver on the delicious, sustainable, and functional demands of today.

REBBL Non-GMO Upcycled Protein Shakes

Crafted with an eco-friendly plant protein formula, REBBL's Protein Shakes cater to consumers' diverse needs while championing environmental stewardship. The proprietary protein blend featuring upcycle-certified non-GMO barley contains 26 grams of protein and only 4 grams of sugar. By using upcycled ingredients, REBBL's innovative protein blend helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced by food waste and creates a lower carbon footprint than other proteins available in the market at this scale.

"Our new Protein Shakes exemplify our dedication to delivering best-in-class plant-powered protein beverages that resonate with consumers across the board," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods. "Our goal is to deliver an accessible, high-protein functional beverage that prioritizes sustainability without compromising on flavor or quality."

REBBL Protein Shakes will be offered in three familiar favorite flavors, including:

Milk Chocolate: Smooth, sweet milk chocolate and creamy coconut milk.

Vanilla: Classic vanilla bean flavor blended with smooth coconut milk.

Cookies & Creme: Sweet vanilla cream, dark chocolate, and smooth coconut milk.

Additional product highlights:

Upcycled Certified Barley Protein

Non-GMO

Vegan

Soy-free

Only 4g of sugar

Enhanced with prebiotics

No artificial flavors

REBBL Protein Shakes will be available in 12 oz. ready-to-drink varieties and will launch at select retailers nationwide beginning August 2024. For launch updates, please visit rebbl.com .

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. For more information, visit https://rebbl.com/ .

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held modern beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL®, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee®, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee and Humm® Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha. For more information, visit www.systmfoods.com .

SOURCE REBBL