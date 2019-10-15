REBBL Harnesses the Power of Mushrooms and Super Herbs In The Ultimate Super Herb Elixir of Functional Beverages, "Gold Label"

"For years, we've sought to create an ultra-functional elixir featuring the 'kitchen sink' of our favorite mushrooms and herbs, traditionally used to support immune health. There really aren't any other ready-to-drink beverages delivering efficacious levels of so many adaptogens and mushrooms," said Dave Pirazzini, REBBL Senior Innovation Manager. "While it was important to harness the benefits of these powerful ingredients at efficacious levels, we knew our Gold Label Elixir had to be indulgent and taste amazing, so we leaned into rich, dark cocoa with Ceylon cinnamon and a hint of cayenne for our own twist on a traditional spicy Mayan cocoa elixir."

REBBL's Mayan Cocoa Gold Label is packed with mushrooms and super herbs to help support immunity:

Maca : An Andean super herb, this root is energizing and helps support stamina and endurance

: An Andean super herb, this root is energizing and helps support stamina and endurance Reishi : With strong immunity boosting abilities, reishi mushrooms are important for vitality

: With strong immunity boosting abilities, reishi mushrooms are important for vitality Turkey Tail : Rich in antioxidants, turkey tail mushrooms support the immune system

: Rich in antioxidants, turkey tail mushrooms support the immune system Lion's Mane : These mushrooms aid in immune defense on a cellular level, while their antioxidants support cognitive function

: These mushrooms aid in immune defense on a cellular level, while their antioxidants support cognitive function Maitake : High levels of beta-glucan and antioxidants confer overall health benefits

: High levels of beta-glucan and antioxidants confer overall health benefits Ashwagandha: This powerhouse super herb may support strength and vitality

National Mushroom Day is October 15th, which REBBL is leveraging as an opportunity to celebrate life-force and vitalizing properties of the fungi world, through digital, social, and influencer activation. The brand will also share a blog post written by REBBL Collective Member Dominique Crenn, highlighting her favorite mushrooms from both a culinary – and functional – perspective.

REBBL's Gold Label Elixir is now available at Whole Foods Stores Nationwide ($6.99). For more information about REBBL visit rebbl.co.

About REBBL

REBBL, Soulfully Crafted Super Herbs, curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing plant-based functional beverages to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey.

Celebrating traditional plant and super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders who sought to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model – respecting, uplifting, and delighting the world. Through ethical sourcing of ingredients, REBBL empowers growers and farmers, honors the planet, and works to co-create a future without human trafficking through a donation of net sales to support Not For Sale's global work.

