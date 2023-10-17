REBBL Launches WELLNESS Juice Line with Aquamin™ Sea Algae for Gut, Bone, and Joint Health

Now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL®, the original organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, today launches WELLNESS, its debut line of juice-based functional beverages and the first juices ever made with Aquamin™ calcified sea algae — a super ingredient clinically proven to support bone, joint and gut health¹. Offered in two refreshing varieties, Tropical Greens and Berry Roots, both WELLNESS juices are available today at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

"Our WELLNESS line was born from the philosophy that ready-to-enjoy organic juices can do more than just be delicious," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "We're proud to bring a truly functional and one-of-a-kind juice to the market that has proven full body health benefits without compromising on taste."

REBBL WELLNESS packs a punch with 4,700mg of Aquamin™ calcified sea algae to deliver over 73 essential minerals in every bottle. Derived from red algae, Aquamin™ offers a range of research-backed benefits, from improving digestive health and gut microbiome to helping combat inflammation to support joint and bone health.

Ideal any time of day for delicious hydration, WELLNESS juices are formulated without added sugar and are light and refreshing while supporting immunity-boosting nutrition with 100% organic fruits and greens.

WELLNESS Benefits: 

  • Supports gut, bone, and joint health*
  • Calcified sea algae from Aquamin™
  • Organic and non-GMO
  • Vegan and gluten-free
  • 80 calories or less
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial flavors
  • Zinc for immune support

WELLNESS Tropical Greens
Made with only the highest quality ingredients straight from the source, a blend of tropical fruits, including pineapple, orange, passionfruit, nutrient-dense spinach, and cucumber with a twist of lime, delivers a bright and refreshing taste any time of day.

WELLNESS Berry Roots
Formulated with zinc gluconate to support immunity, Berry Roots offers a blend of antioxidant-packed blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry with beets and carrots that produces a sweet, revitalizing flavor with nourishing benefits.

REBBL's new WELLNESS juices are available today in convenient 12 oz., ready-to-drink varieties for $4.99 at Whole Foods Market.

About REBBL:

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/.

¹Published research: McClintock et al, 2020, Attili et al., 2019, Aslan et al., 2019, McClintock et al., 2018
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE REBBL

