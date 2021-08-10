REBBL Thrills Soda and Coffee Lovers With Two New Product Lines

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL , the plant-based functional beverage brand founded to make a positive social impact and uphold human rights, is making health-conscious soda and coffee drinkers' dreams come true with the launch of two new product lines. REBBL POP and REBBL Stacked Coffee are delicious, plant-based, organic drinks with added health benefits.

REBBL POP REBBL Stacked Coffee

REBBL POP , a sparkling functional soda, is packed with plant-powered ingredients to support immunity and digestive health1. What's more, these prebiotic tasty pops are only 50 calories and contain only 5 grams of sugar. "We're excited to bring a better-for-you alternative to the soda category," says Bonnie Neulight , Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at REBBL. "REBBL POP is the answer to the soda drinkers' dilemma. With REBBL POP there is no more feeling of guilt nor yearning for taste." REBBL POP comes in four mouthwatering and familiar flavors - Root Beer, Mandarin Orange, Blackberry, and Ginger Lime. They are certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and made without cane sugar.

REBBL Stacked Coffee , an indulgent, plant-powered cold-brew with additional health benefits, will satisfy coffee drinkers seeking to level up their daily coffee fix in both flavor and function. "We literally 'stacked' our best-tasting, fair trade coffee with premium function," says Neulight, "Consumers will be left wondering how we stacked so many benefits into one phenomenal sensory experience." REBBL Stacked Coffee provides balanced energy and focus, immunity support, and decadent taste. Combining caffeine with the calming energy of green tea's nootropic L-Theanine, Stacked Coffee delivers a smooth, balanced energy with sustained focus. Layered with creamy oat milk, Reishi, Lion's Mane, and MCTs, Stacked Coffee is also clinically proven to support immunity2. It comes in four decadent flavors -- Cafe Mocha, Vanilla Latte, Hazelnut Latte, and Straight Black -- all certified organic, fair-trade, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan and made without cane sugar or artificial flavors. Stacked Coffee comes in sustainable 100% recycled and recyclable plastic bottles3.

REBBL POP and REBBL Stacked Coffee are available online at REBBL.co and Amazon , and in-store at Whole Foods Market nationally. REBBL POP 12-ounce cans retail for MSRP $2.49 and REBBL Stacked Coffee 12 ounce bottles retail for MSRP $3.99.

These new product lines reinforce REBBL's commitment to consumers seeking real, organic ingredients, including ethically-sourced super herbs and adaptogens to nourish the mind and body. People who care about health, wellness and their impact on the planet can feel good about what they are buying and putting into their bodies.

About REBBL: REBBL beverages (Roots, Extracts, Berries, Botanicals, Love) are made with real organic ingredients. Every delicious bottle of plant-based REBBL nourishes the body and helps support whole-body wellness. REBBL is a mission-driven certified B Corp company, driving social and environmental impact. They ethically source their ingredients, supporting the communities that grow them, and use 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles3. To date, REBBL has donated over $1 million to their nonprofit partner 'Not For Sale' to end the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet.

REBBL With A Cause.

For more information visit REBBL.co .

1 Vitamin C helps support a healthy immune system. Prebiotics help support healthy digestion along with a high fiber diet.

2 Baker's Yeast Beta-Glucan helps support a healthy immune system.

3 Excludes cap and label.

