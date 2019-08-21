REBBL With a Cause: New Short Film Sheds Light On One Mission Driven Business Revitalizing Communities Through Supply Chain

The film follows a dedicated team from REBBL and anti-human trafficking nonprofit Not for Sale as they visit an indigenous community in the Peruvian Amazon to trace the global supply chain of a single ingredient—the mighty Brazil Nut— the hero ingredient in REBBL's Banana Nut Protein beverage. The story also delves into REBBL's origin story as a for-profit company born from their nonprofit partner, Not for Sale. The company was created as a vehicle to help fight the linked issues of human trafficking and climate change around the world with the goal of inspiring others to use business as a source for good.

"REBBL has always had a powerful story to share, from our Not For Sale roots to our ingredients and overall mission," says Rusti Porter, SVP of Marketing for REBBL. "Having the opportunity to see first-hand the change we have helped support in communities in the Peruvian Amazon through our impact sourcing was such a powerful experience for our whole team and has further inspired us to continue the work we are doing. We are thrilled to share this story, and hope it inspires and ignites greater social change and awareness for the cause."

Ruby Rose's involvement with REBBL expands beyond lending her star power to this film. "From the first moment I learned about REBBL and Not For Sale, I knew I had to do more and support their incredible mission," says the "Batwoman" star, who joined REBBL as an investor and partner in 2018. "I wanted to do more; I wanted to educate others about this issue: modern-day slavery affects over 45 million people today! I want to inspire others to take action and fight against human trafficking. REBBL with a Cause is a powerful platform that empowers people to do so, beginning with the purchases we make on a daily basis. I am honored to be involved with this project and to lend my voice to these communities."

REBBL, a certified B-Corp, is more than a company with a mission, they are a company created of the mission, which is celebrated in this short film. While the documentary highlights just one community, REBBL's impact expands far beyond. To date, they have donated more than $1 million to Not for Sale and impact sources over 70 ingredients from 30 countries worldwide. To learn more about REBBL and their work and view REBBL With a Cause, visit www.rebbl.co.

We are REBBL: A celebration of the traditional super-herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of our super-herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver you delicious and nourishing goodness. Every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, thickeners, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, whose sole purpose was to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL partners with Not For Sale, with a goal to create a future without human trafficking, and donates a percentage of net revenue from the sale of every bottle to Not For Sale to support efforts to rehabilitate people who have been trafficked. REBBL also works with its growers to support their livelihood, so the grower communities are not vulnerable to trafficking. In 2018, REBBL was named a B Corporation, receiving an Impact Assessment score of 117.3 (on a scale of 80 – 200), placing it 14 out of 159 in the food and beverage category.

