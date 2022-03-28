Rebecca Elise Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Silver Medal at the American Advertising-NM ADDY Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022 the American Advertising Awards-New Mexico were held for advertising and marketing professionals from around the state. This year's event returned to an in-person celebration held at Rio Bravo Brewing Company.

The annual event honors creativity and innovation in advertising and marketing throughout the state and is one of the signature events organized by the American Advertising Federation-New Mexico (AAFNM). In addition to honoring unique advertising creative, AAFNM bestows the Silver Medal Award upon one individual who has made an outstanding contribution to advertising in New Mexico. This person must be active in furthering the industry's standards through creative excellence and consistent contributions to both their company and the community at large. This year, AAF-NM recognized Rebecca Elise, founder of Rebecca Elise Production Services.

Rebecca Elise has been in the commercial/film industry since 1990, and an executive producer for nearly twenty years. Today, her company, Rebecca Elise Production Services, a woman-owned/Native American business, works with advertising agencies as well as clients from diverse industries such as healthcare, gaming, amusement parks, universities, state and city entities, utility companies, shopping malls, and food and beverage corporations. Rebecca has also worked on short films and has produced and shot electronic press kits for Hollywood productions that film in New Mexico.

Rebecca's work has been honored by the 48 Hour Film Festival, local and regional Addys, the national Healthcare Advertising Awards and SHOOT Magazine.

Rebecca has participated in New Mexico Women in Film, the New Mexico Film Advisory Committee and has donated pro-bono services to the United Way of Central New Mexico and several other public service groups. She has a long-standing tradition of training new crew members and growing the crew base for New Mexico's burgeoning film industry.

About The American Advertising Federation New Mexico

The American Advertising Federation-New Mexico was established in 1959. Today it serves as New Mexico's advertising voice and is an official chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF). The AAF is the oldest national advertising trade association, representing 40,000 professionals in the advertising industry. The AAF has a national network of 200 ad clubs located in ad communities across the country. Visit www.aafnm.org or www.aaf.org for more information.

