Rebecca Flood Appointed Vice President Of Treatment Services At Seabrook

SEABROOK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabrook President Edward Diehl has appointed Rebecca Flood, MHS, LCADC as Vice President of Treatment Services. This new position is a platform for "Becky" to continue the extensive work she has spearheaded across the country in quality addiction treatment. The addition of this position reflects the desire of Seabrook to expand treatment for all patients and families struggling with Substance Use Disorders and Co-Occurring Disorders.

Becky first joined the Seabrook team in 1978. For 26 years, Becky oversaw the organization's residential and outpatient treatment programs and the planning of specialized treatment for women, adolescents, and individuals with co-occurring disorders. Her career in the healthcare industry has spanned four decades across the entire country. After leaving Seabrook, Becky went on to assume the position of President and CEO of New Directions for Women in southern California, and later President and CEO of Ashley Treatment in Maryland.

Her focus as Vice President of Treatment will give her the distinction of heading Seabrook's quality improvement priorities in residential and outpatient clinical services, and assisting all departments in our ambition to expand our expertise in the area of mental health and co-occurring disorder treatment.

"Under her new leadership, Seabrook will be lifted to greater opportunities to serve our patients and families," says Diehl.

After obtaining her Master's degree from Lincoln University, her accomplishments include being a Nationally Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor (NCAC II), Certified Intervention Professional (CIP), and a licensed Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor. Additionally, Becky has served as a CARF surveyor, was a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) board, TRIAD Addiction Recovery Services Board, former member of the Seabrook Board of Directors, and past President and Co-Founder of the Women's CEO Global Alliance. Now, Becky is excited to rejoin the organization she has served and loved for many years. To make contact with Becky, she may be reached at RFlood@seabrook.org.

Seabrook is a nonprofit, internationally recognized, private CARF-accredited behavioral healthcare organization, with treatment locations in Bridgeton, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ and Paoli, PA. Founded by Jerry and Peg Diehl in 1974, Seabrook has been helping families find the courage to recover from alcoholism and drug addiction for over 45 years. For more information on Seabrook, visit the company website at www.Seabrook.org.

SOURCE Seabrook

