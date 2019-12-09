LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Gordon as Chief Executive Officer, CRU Consulting. Rebecca now leads the global consulting business and becomes a member of the Executive Committee for CRU Group.

Rebecca Gordon becomes CEO of CRU Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CRU)

Rebecca is a natural successor to the position of CEO because of her deep understanding of the markets CRU Consulting serves, especially in the technology metals space. Joining in 1995, Rebecca has held a variety of senior roles within the business, all of which have been instrumental in developing CRU Consulting's approach to supporting its customers; with informed and practical advice. Rebecca has also been a key stakeholder in developing CRU Consulting's international reach by supporting office openings in New York, Australia, Singapore, Chile, Pittsburgh and Beijing.

"Rebecca has a deep knowledge and understanding of CRU and its customers, so I'm delighted that she will now be leading our Consulting business. I am also pleased that she has joined the CRU Group Executive Leadership team where her history of the business provides continuity and insights," said David Trafford - Chief Executive Officer, CRU Group.

CRU Consulting provides informed and practical advice to meet the needs of its customers and their stakeholders. Their extensive network, deep understanding of commodity market issues and analytical discipline mean they can assist customers in their decision-making process.

CRU Consulting is committed to high levels of individual service and to developing long-term partnerships with its customers. Their solutions offer original insight, accurate data, intelligent analysis and timely delivery.

"I am excited to be appointed Chief Executive Officer for CRU Consulting. The team is now geographically closer to our clients and I look forward to working with our talented experts across the globe. I am committed to continue evolving the support we provide our customers, especially as our markets continue to develop rapidly," said Rebecca Gordon - Chief Executive Officer, CRU Consulting.

Strategically located offices guarantee local relationships with trusted experts who provide access to CRU Consulting's global team.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/about-cru/news/2019/rebecca-gordon-becomes-ceo-of-cru-consulting/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

SOURCE CRU