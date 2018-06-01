HONOLULU, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Lee Ross, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who a Pinnacle Professional of The Year as Owner, President, and Adult Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Positive Perspectives, LLC.

An outpatient mental health practice that provides services to residents of Hawaii eighteen and older, Positive Perspectives, LLC is dedicated to providing its residents with exceptional service. Devoted to offering their clients the quality healthcare, the agency is adept in handling medical matters with regards to psychiatric mental health services.

Having gathered over twenty years of experience in the field of mental health, Dr. Rebecca Less Ross has established herself as a well regarded professional within her field for her outstanding contributions. As the owner and operator of her own private mental health clinic, Dr. Ross has attained extensive experience in the areas of psychiatric and chronic pain nursing, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, addictions and those with complex medical issues including diabetes, heart problems, cancer, and HIV. In her current capacity, Dr. Ross is responsible for "conducting psychiatric evaluations of members, providing therapy counseling, prescribing and monitoring medications as appropriate, discriminating between normal and abnormal findings on the history and diagnostic tests, and initiating referral and consultation when appropriate."

ANCC Board Certified Adult Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, early in her career, Dr. Ross attained her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Chemeketa Community College where she became a Registered Nurse. Later, Dr. Ross obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Oregon Health & Science University. Thereafter, Dr. Ross went on to receive her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from California State University where she became a Certified Nurse Practitioner. Additionally, Dr. Ross obtained her PhD from Oregon Health & Science University.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Ross is an esteemed member of several organizations including Sigma Theta Tau International, Advance Practice Nurses Association of which she is an Education Board Member, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Helping Hands Hawaii Pathways Project, and Behavioral Medical Health Provider at the Kalihi Palama Mental Health Center.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Ross works with the homeless population in regards to mental health and drugs.

When she is not working, Dr. Ross enjoys spending time at the beach and stand up paddling.

Dr. Ross dedicates this recognition to her mother Darleene Hart, Dr. Kim Jones, Dr. Robert Bennett, and Dr. Lisa Wood.



