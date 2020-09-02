Rebecca Lucas Joins EggLife Foods as Company's Vice President of HR & External Affairs

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EggLife Foods, Inc. , the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that Rebecca Lucas has joined as the company's Vice President of HR & External Affairs effective August 31, 2020.

Lucas joins EggLife Foods at a stage of groundbreaking success and exponential growth, as their debut product, egglifeTM egg white wraps, is currently taking the health and wellness industry by storm. Having entered the market less than a year ago, egglife wraps are already available at over 400 locations across the U.S and are on track to be in over 3,000 stores by the end of 2020.

Lucas is a passionate Human Resources leader with demonstrated success in talent management, recruitment, succession planning, performance management and employee engagement. With a strong understanding of business objectives, Lucas is a proven strategic partner, having thrived in both Fortune 500 and privately held companies.

Prior to joining EggLife Foods, Lucas served as the Senior Director of Human Resources at Mark Anthony Brands (White Claw and Mike's Hard Lemonade) where she was responsible for developing talent strategy and driving business objectives during a time of exponential growth. Among her many accomplishments was the development and implementation of a new performance management philosophy, one that instilled a high-performing, transparent culture and led to incredible employee retention. She also provided the executive team and functional leaders frameworks for performance management, leader effectiveness, change management and employee relations.

Lucas began her career in human resources as a Recruiter in small, start-up environments before landing at Sara Lee Corporation as their Talent Acquisition Manager. During her tenure at Sara Lee, Lucas owned the U.S sales and marketing recruitment at all levels within retail sales, trade marketing, category management, brand management and shopper marketing.

Lucas joins a team of seasoned consumer packaged goods executives led by Chief Executive Officer, David Kroll, who was appointed in the fall of 2019; Cynthia Waggoner, Chief Supply Chain Officer, who started with the company in January of 2019; Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer, who came on board in January of 2020; and Andrea Schwenk, Vice President of Marketing, who joined EggLife Foods full-time in June of 2020. Kroll previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based coconut water startup Coco5 and, before that, as Chief Marketing Officer at MillerCoors.

"Rebecca's progressive human resources and blue-chip commercial experience will be pivotal in the success of our fast-growing start-up," commented Kroll. "As we continue to develop our company foundation, Rebecca's thought-leadership and strategic guidance will be deeply ingrained in our path forward, one that will continue to focus on respect, equality, and transparency in the workplace," Kroll continued. "We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the EggLife Foods family."

Commenting on her appointment, Lucas stated, "I can't wait to join the team of tastemakers at EggLife Foods and help move the organization forward. The groundbreaking brand is fundamentally transforming how people think about healthy foods and snacks, and I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of it at such an early stage of the game."

Lucas holds a degree in Psychology from Illinois State University.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglifeTM egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than or equal to one gram of carbohydrates or fewer and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. EggLife Foods' debut product, egglife egg white wraps, is available in the refrigerated section at over 400 locations across the U.S and is on track to be in over 3,000 stores by the end of 2020. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

Contact:

Tara Coyle

[email protected]

847-987-0379

SOURCE EggLife Foods, Inc.

Related Links

https://egglifefoods.com

