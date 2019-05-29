Rebecca McCrea, Founder of Hickey Bottom Barbecue, Walks Across the Country From Pennsylvania to Burbank, CA to Raise Funds for the Ellen DeGeneres supported charity, Best Friend Animal Society

FENELTON, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca McCrea, owner and founder of Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company, is currently walking a whopping 2,473 miles from Pennsylvania to Best Friends Animal Society's Lifesaving Center in Los Angeles with her faithful, furry companion Arnie. Why you may ask? Rebecca's long, cross country journey is devoted to helping furry friends in need and raising money for the Ellen DeGeneres supported charity "Best Friends Animal Society", the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. McCrea has recently undergone reconstructed ACL knee surgery, but she is determined to raise money for the charity and decided to go big with a long walk to raise money and awareness of this incredible charity. "As an entrepreneur, having started the woman-owned and operated BBQ sauce company Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company, this journey will be a "cake walk" in comparison…I hope", says McCrea.

Rebecca McCrea with with her faithful, furry companion Arnie Best Friend Animal Society Donation to Rebecca McCrea of Hickey Bottom BBQ

The walk began on May 20th, and if all goes as planned, culminates in late August at Best Friends Animal Shelter in LA. Follow her journey with daily updates and learn more on the GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/manage/walk-to-Ellen-for-best-friend-animal-society.

Best Friends Animal Society is tracking Rebecca McCrea's every step of the 2,473 mile journey from Fenelton, Pennsylvania to Burbank, with the App ResQWalk. Her donation goal is $1 for every mile and every dollar goes directly to Best Friends Animal Society. However, Rebecca expects to far outstrip this $2,473 goal and has already raised $1,330 as of May 28th!

Beyond the donations received from supporters, Rebecca has also received extra support in the form of water-bottles, t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and other swag from both Adidas and Best Friends Animal Society. Amy Wolf, Best Friends Animal Society celebrity and entertainment relations officer, has also generously gifted Rebecca two nights of accommodation at the magical Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, which will a lovely treat around three quarters of her way across the country.

"If I inspire one person to do something they've always wanted to do...or to simply try something new, it's all worth it! So go ahead you; Play Cards In Vegas, Go White Water Rafting, Take that leap of faith on the end of a bungee rope, Rent a race car, or just go spend a day in beautiful nature overlooking a landscape you have never seen. If I inspire one person to do something, anything, I am doing something meaningful." Says Rebecca McCrea.

More information about Best Friends Animal Society:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,200 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals.

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

215481@email4pr.com

973-405-4600

SOURCE Hickey Bottom Barbecue Company