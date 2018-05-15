Rebecca Minkoff to Deliver Keynote at Gerber Technology's ideation 2018 Software Tech Conference

An industry leader, Rebecca is an active member of the CFDA, has spoken at dozens of conferences such as SXSW, Fortune's Most Powerful Women, and TEDx, and supports multiple philanthropies. She is also an industry disruptor, pushing the boundaries of fashion and tech. Rebecca lives with her husband and three children in Brooklyn, NY.

"There are key lessons for our customers to learn from Rebecca," said Karsten Newbury, senior vice president and general manager Software Solutions at Gerber Technology. "She is absolutely at the intersection of business and technology, leveraging in-store, digital and social connectivity in ways that are driving exponential success for her brand. Leveraging digital technologies in the right way is what separates winners from their competitors these days, and our integrated Digital Solutions are focused on giving our customers this competitive edge."

Rebecca is committed to innovation and technology making an impact for her customers. She has live-streamed and used drones for her runway shows and is partnering with Intel on motivating women on STEM and she has developed wearable technology. Her retail stores, labeled as "The Store of the Future" by The Wall Street Journal, were some of the first in the industry to utilize technology to build a better experience for the millennial female customer.

About Rebecca Minkoff

With a vision of building a lifestyle brand for women like herself — fun, independent and fearless — Rebecca Minkoff has found a unique niche among fashion-forward, modern women around the world. Today, the Rebecca Minkoff brand spans ready-to-wear, bags, footwear, jewelry, tech accessories, swim, luggage, and watches. Her unique vision for the brand is singularly focused on her ideal millennial girl, who experiences all of life's exciting moments, with her confident, go-anywhere, do-anything attitude.

About ideation

Ideation is the premier software conference dedicated to fashion and retail professionals who rely on Gerber's end-to-end Digital Solutions to integrate software like YuniquePLM® and the AccuMark® Platform to seamlessly transfer data across the supply chain – driving smart machines and feeding back information through IoT, allowing companies to automate their entire process. Streamlining the data and workflows provides insight, brings products to market faster, minimizes costs and ensures quality for Gerber customers. At this event, customers receive important updates on key technology trends and valuable training on the latest products and solutions offered by Gerber Technology.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

