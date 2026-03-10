Rebecca Pacholder Joins EnTrust Global as Senior Managing Director

Adds seasoned capital structure investor to the growing opportunistic and private credit strategy

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnTrust Global today announced the appointment of Rebecca Pacholder as Senior Managing Director, marking a significant expansion in the firm's opportunistic and private credit capabilities. Since 2007, EnTrust Global has deployed $5.2 billion across over 100 credit-specific investments, leveraging its history of investing across various credit cycles and market environments to fill a gap in direct lending markets where middle-market financing needs are not being met by traditional lenders.

Rebecca is a seasoned investor with more than two decades of experience across the capital structure. She previously founded and served as CIO of Snowcat Capital Management, growing the firm from $100 million at launch to $800 million at its peak, and led complex debt and equity investments at Omega Advisors, Anchorage Capital Group, and Sandell Asset Management. Over the course of her career, she has built a reputation for disciplined underwriting, creative solutions, and collaborative management engagement. At EnTrust, she will focus on advancing the firm's credit capabilities and delivering institutional-quality investment solutions for clients.

"Rebecca is a highly respected investor with deep experience navigating complex credit markets," said Gregg S. Hymowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EnTrust Global. "Her proven track record through multiple market cycles and expertise in special situations investing strengthen our opportunistic credit offerings at a pivotal time for the asset class. We are excited to welcome her to the firm and look forward to her impact as we continue to enhance our credit capabilities."

"EnTrust has built a strong institutional platform with a thoughtful approach to alternative investing," said Rebecca Pacholder. "I am excited to join the team to continue developing the firm's opportunistic credit capabilities. EnTrust is well placed to help clients navigate an increasingly complex and evolving credit landscape."

About EnTrust Global

EnTrust Global is an alternative investment firm with approximately $16.6 billion in total assets and approximately 600 institutional clients worldwide, ranging from U.S. Taft-Hartley plans to Sovereign Wealth funds. Co-founded in 1997 by Chairman and CEO Gregg S. Hymowitz, the firm has dual headquarters in New York and London, with a network of 11 offices globally across key financial centers. EnTrust provides alternative investment opportunities across both private and public markets, with a focus on opportunistic credit and equity, as well as sector-specific strategies in maritime and sports/media/entertainment, each supported by teams of seasoned professionals. EnTrust's maritime business also includes ownership of Purus Marine, a maritime transportation and infrastructure company with a revenue backlog of over $4 billion.

