Rebecca Poynter Named Publisher of the Idaho Statesman

"Rebecca's leadership of the Herald Leader combined with decades of experience leading local news publishing titles positions her well for success at the Idaho Statesman," said Gary Wortel, McClatchy's West regional publisher. "I'm confident that Rebecca will hit the ground running and continue to drive the Statesman's digital transformation, connect with local businesses and engage thoughtfully with the Boise community to bolster its growth."

Prior to her tenure at Mid-Michigan, Poynter was the senior vice president sales and marketing for Michigan.com in Detroit. She also held various sales and management positions for Detroit Newspapers, USA Today, and the Army Times.

Poynter said, "I am proud and excited to be the publisher of the Idaho Statesman, and to live in one of the nation's top ranked communities. The Boise market is growing rapidly, and the Statesman is an important part of the community, with its news coverage and award-winning journalism. With McClatchy's great portfolio of digital and print marketing products and services, I can't wait to work with the team to help local businesses grow. It's an honor to be a part of this great team."

Poynter earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a committed community leader. She served on the Board of Directors for LEAP, Focus: HOPE board of directors, Michigan Press Association and Greater Lansing United Way.

The Idaho Statesman was founded in 1864 and serves the growing Boise metropolitan community. Last year, its news site attracted 1.7 million unique visitors and had a daily print circulation of 36,000 and Sunday circulation of 65,000.

