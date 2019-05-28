Rebecca Rosen and Marisa Freeden of Broadvoice Both Make CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel List

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Rebecca Rosen and Marisa Freeden to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Rebecca is vice president of marketing and Marisa is vice president of brand and experience at Broadvoice.

Marisa Freeden and Rebecca Rosen

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Making the list for the second year in a row, Rebecca is an experienced technology marketing executive with 18 years of experience in the channel. With her leadership this past year, Broadvoice's channel marketing support has grown significantly, resulting in the addition of a team that includes both event execution and content producers. During this time, Broadvoice has also added more MarTech to support the partner community.

An accomplished marketer as well, Marisa has nearly a decade of experience in marketing and was most recently promoted from Director of Brand and Channel Marketing at Broadvoice to Vice President of Brand and Experience . During this past year, she has emphasized the need to educate partners on marketing, branding, and sharing insights on the shifts happening in the channel. Her articles and talks as a subject-matter speaker resulted in brand awareness for Broadvoice in the channel and helped to define the company's MDF program strategy for 2019.

"It's exciting to have two of our leaders recognized as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel," said president of Broadvoice, Sam Ghahremanpour. "We appreciate both Rebecca and Marisa for their dedication, passion, and hard work which has resulted in significant growth for the company."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

